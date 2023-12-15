Veteran Charged for Beheading Iowa Capitol’s Baphomet Display Raises $40K in Support

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy, 35, surrendered himself to police Thursday after destroying a much maligned Satanic display in the Iowa State Capitol building.

Cassidy confirmed in a text message after his arrest that he had torn down the statue of the pagan god Baphomet, decapitated it and disposed of the head in a trash can, according to Fox News Digital.

Christian veteran tears down satanic shrine at Iowa Capitol, beheads Baphomet… pic.twitter.com/sgIPCGuLwF — Jon Dogar-Marinesco (@dogar_marinesco) December 15, 2023

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment,” he said in a statement to the Republic Sentinel.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa announced their intent to press charges of 4th-degree criminal mischief against Cassidy.

In a Facebook post they announced that the statue was “beyond repair.”

Cassidy responded to the charges with a Bible verse from 1 Peter in a post on Twitter.

“1 Peter 5:8 KJV: Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”

A GiveSendGo campaign launched by attorney R. Davis Younts on behalf of Cassidy to cover his legal expenses said it had raised its initial target of $20,000 in less than three hours.

At press time Friday, it had reached more than $40,000 from more than 860 donors.

An update said Cassidy had been notified of an additional investigation against him and that “his attorneys will challenge the investigation and now anticipate much higher expenses,” but that it was “not yet appropriate to reveal details of the investigation.”

It said that any surplus funds raised would “be forwarded at the discretion of Cassidy to a nonprofit that helps Christian service members in similar situations.”

In addition to showing financial support, many also took to social media to express their gratitude.

Fellow Twitter users thanked Cassidy profusely for taking the statue down, as many Iowa lawmakers refused to act against the Satanic display.

Amen, God Bless you for standing up to evil. — Second Hand Vegan (@SecondHandVegan) December 14, 2023

Thanks Michael! We’re all proud of you. — Wolf Brother (@W0lfbrother23) December 14, 2023

Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds condemned the display’s presence in the capitol building, but refused to take any direct action against it.

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable,” Reynolds said.

“In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the Nativity scene that will be on display―the true reason for the season,” she added.

State Rep. Jon Dunwell defended the display, despite his Christian faith.

Cassidy previously served as a pilot for the U.S. Navy. He is currently a Naval flight instructor and is in the Naval reserves.

He also ran an unsuccessful primary challenge against House Republican Michael Guest for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.