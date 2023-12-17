Young Americans Want Israel to Be ‘Ended,’ ‘Given to Hamas,’ Harvard Says

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A recent poll from Harvard University revealed that a majority of young Americans who were polled think that Israel should “be ended and given to Hamas.”

The Harvard-Harris poll that was conducted between Dec. 13, 2023, and Dec. 14, 2023, among 2,034 registered voters found that 51% of those Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 said they believed the long-term answer to the Israel-Palestinian war was for “Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.”

It was also revealed that only 32% of those who were polled said that they believed in a two-state solution, with 17% of the people saying that Arab states should be asked to absorb Palestinian populations.

The poll discovered that people of other age groups believed that there should be a two-state solution, with just 4% of Americans 65 and over thinking that Israel should not exist as a state.

“These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call. Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,” Sen. Roger Marshall, R–Kans., told the New York Post.

The brainwashing of the students proved to be successful since 60% of young people also said that Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack could be “justified by the grievance of Palestinians.” Only 27% of Americans who were polled had the same position.

The poll also indicated that 60% of young Americans thought that Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians. Only 37% of Americans from other age groups had the same perspective. Ironically, the same young people — 53% of them — thought that students should be able to call for the “genocide of Jews” without consequences.

Sixty-seven percent of young people also said that Jews “should be treated as oppressors.” Americans from other age groups — 73% — on the other hand, said that this is a “false ideology.”