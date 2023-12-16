Quantcast
‘I Told You’: Cawthorn ‘Vindicated’ after Predicting Senate Gay Sex Scandal

'Madison Cawthorn was a prophet and you all laughed and laughed at him...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally on April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. A series of unforced political and personal errors by Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina.(AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Social media influencers flooded Twitter to hail former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., for seemingly exposing depraved sex acts involving members of Congress and congressional staffers. 

Cawthorn lost a primary challenge in 2022 following scandals showing him dressed in women’s clothing and reportedly dry-humping a male friend. However, in the run-up to his primary challenge, Cawthorn rebuked reportedly being invited to an “orgy” party by a lawmaker who he “looked up” to.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, average age is probably 60 or 70,” Cawthorn said at the time. “I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life—I’ve always paid attention to politics—then all of a sudden you get invited to, ‘Oh hey we’re going to have a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come.'”

Critics are now using that video to draw attention to the emergence of a sex tape involving a now-fired legislative aide to Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. The aide, reportedly identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, was busted having gay anal sex in a Senate hearing room. 

The video, first shared by Daily Caller, was widely shared on social media, igniting widespread criticism and disgust at the lack of respect for the Senate. The video shows who reportedly appeared to be Czeropski on all fours while being anally penetrated by another male. Czeropski seems to be wearing a jockstrap.

Cartin has since fired Czeropski but cautioned that his office would not issue further comments on the reported video or the gay porn. “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” Cardin’s office said. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

As reported by Newsweek, social media users celebrated Cawthorn as a “prophet” for hinting at disturbing acts taking place in the Senate.

“Madison Cawthorn was a prophet and you all laughed and laughed at him,” said Stephen L. Miller, a contributing editor for the Spectator World.

Disgraced former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., chimed in with reaction, saying that Cawthorn was vindicated. 

“I bet tonight @CawthornforNC is somewhere laughing at all the people who said he was crazy,” Santos said. “Seems pretty real that DC is filled with Sex and cocaine… Hey y’all when all is bad and work is hard, you can always record a cute armature porno in the office. LOL.”

Cawthorn took to Twitter to say, “I told you.”

Amid the release of the video, Czeropski falsely claimed he was being attacked for being gay.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he claimed in a post on LinkedIn, as reported by Newsweek.

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” he added. 

