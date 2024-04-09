Quantcast
Monday, April 8, 2024

Washed-Up Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden in 2020

'Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realize that this level of influence, I’m going to keep my politics to myself. I think it’s between me and the ballot box...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson / IMAGE: Vanity Fair via YouTube

(Headline USA) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admitted last week that he regrets endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020 and that he won’t do so again ahead of this year’s presidential election.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson said in an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain released Friday.

“I thought back then … I’m in this position where I have some influence,” Johnson said. “I felt like that then: ‘It’s my job now to exercise my influence and share this is who I’m going to endorse.’”

However, Johnson said he now realizes that offering his support to Biden caused “an incredible amount of division in our country.”

Although conservatives did not explicitly call for a boycott of Johnson—who was one of many Hollywood celebrities to stake their own reputations on offering unsolicited political opinions—his decision also overlapped, coincidentally, with a precipitous decline in his own star-power.

Since he struck box-office gold in late 2019, with sequels from the Jumanji and Fast and Furious franchises propelling him to the top for bankable movie stars, he has presided over at least five relative flops.

Asked whether he’d considering endorsing Biden or former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race, Johnson said he would not.

“So I realized now going into this election, I’m not going to do that,” he told Cain.

“I wouldn’t do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that in my DNA,” he continued. “In the spirit of that, there’s gonna be no endorsement. Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realize that this level of influence, I’m going to keep my politics to myself. I think it’s between me and the ballot box.”

Johnson also noted that he would accept whoever is elected in November.

“While, like, a lot of us out there are not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people,” he said. “

“And I trust that whoever they vote for, that’s going to be my president,” he added. “And that’s who I’m going to support 100%.” 

The wrestler-turned-actor has flirted with his own political bid in recent years, including a run for the White House.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson said in 2021.

“Truly, I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people,” he continued. “… So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fetterman Blasts Squatters’ Rights, Soft-on-Crime Policies: ‘I Am Not Woke’
Next article
MSNBC Host Laments Trump’s $50M Fundraising Haul: ‘Luckiest Guy in the World’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com