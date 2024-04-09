Washed-Up Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden in 2020

(Headline USA) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admitted last week that he regrets endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020 and that he won’t do so again ahead of this year’s presidential election.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson said in an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain released Friday.

“I thought back then … I’m in this position where I have some influence,” Johnson said. “I felt like that then: ‘It’s my job now to exercise my influence and share this is who I’m going to endorse.’”

However, Johnson said he now realizes that offering his support to Biden caused “an incredible amount of division in our country.”

Although conservatives did not explicitly call for a boycott of Johnson—who was one of many Hollywood celebrities to stake their own reputations on offering unsolicited political opinions—his decision also overlapped, coincidentally, with a precipitous decline in his own star-power.

Since he struck box-office gold in late 2019, with sequels from the Jumanji and Fast and Furious franchises propelling him to the top for bankable movie stars, he has presided over at least five relative flops.

Asked whether he’d considering endorsing Biden or former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race, Johnson said he would not.

“So I realized now going into this election, I’m not going to do that,” he told Cain.

“I wouldn’t do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that in my DNA,” he continued. “In the spirit of that, there’s gonna be no endorsement. Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realize that this level of influence, I’m going to keep my politics to myself. I think it’s between me and the ballot box.”

Johnson also noted that he would accept whoever is elected in November.

“While, like, a lot of us out there are not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people,” he said. “

“And I trust that whoever they vote for, that’s going to be my president,” he added. “And that’s who I’m going to support 100%.”

The wrestler-turned-actor has flirted with his own political bid in recent years, including a run for the White House.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson said in 2021.

“Truly, I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people,” he continued. “… So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”