Former DNC Chair Complains ‘Nobody Listens’ to Biden When He Speaks

(Headline USA) Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile complained this weekend that “nobody listens” to President Joe BIden when he makes public remarks, Fox News reported.

The longtime political strategist, who served as campaign manager for then-Vice President Al Gore’s failed 2000 presidential run, was asked during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s This Week whether Biden should deliver a public address on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine

“Absolutely. Not just in Israel, Ukraine—we are a superpower,” Brazile responded.

“He is the commander-in-chief,” she continued. “Absolutely, he should speak out more.”

However, Brazile claimed that Biden’s reluctance, thus fa, to do so stemmed from the fact that the media was not portraying him seriously.

“And also, we should cover what he’s saying, because often when he speaks, nobody listens,” she said.

Biden has made few public appearances and has interacted with the press far less frequently than his predecessor. In fact, not since former President Ronald Reagan has a president conducted as few press conferences as Biden.

Brazile is not the only Democrat to point out how problematic this strategy could be for Biden. Democratic strategist Paul Begala similarly argued in February that Biden needs to spend more time in front of the cameras, even if that means making more public gaffes.

“I want to see more Joe Biden—the gaffes are built in,” Begala told CNN.

But Biden’s team reportedly has kept a tight leash on the president, hoping to minimize the fall-out from his constant blunders.

This also has been reflected in the Biden campaign’s refusal to commit to a debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump ahead of the general election in November.

Asked in February about Trump’s challenge to debate Biden as soon as possible, Biden responded, “Immediately?”

Biden promptly deflected the question by claiming that Trump, currently fending off multiple leftist lawfare attacks, was issuing the debate challenge out of boredom.

“Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me, too,” Biden claimed. “He’s got nothing else to do.”