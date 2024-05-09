Jeff Bezos Invests $60M into Lab-Grown Meat… Right Before DeSantis Bans It

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The new Sunshine State residents Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez announced a $60 million initial investment into sustainable protein, including “cultivated meats,” almost right before Gov. Ron DeSantis, R–Fla., barred the sale of lab-grown meat in Florida.

A news release revealed that DeSantis signed the legislation, SB 1084, into effect on May 1, 2024, casting it as a bid to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects, which was called “an overlooked source of protein” by the globalists.

“Florida is increasing meat production and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef,” DeSantis’s office stated.

The governor also previously criticized the WEF’s plan to “force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals.”