Friday, May 3, 2024

DeSantis Bans Lab-Grown Meat to Fight Globalist WEF

'[The policies and vision that the WEF has for the world are] dead on arrival in the state of Florida...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Gov. Ron DeSantis, RFla., signed a bill into law on May 1, 2024, that bans the sale of lab-grown meat in the state as part of his administration’s commitment to having a “vibrant agriculture industry.”

The bill is a pushback against the globalists at the World Economic Forum trying to abolish meat and force people to eat bugs, the Daily Wire reported.

DeSantis said at a press conference that this bill was different than legislation he has signed in the past to protect the industry. He then added that his new bill is focused on protecting the industry from “acts of man” that are rooted in an “ideological agenda” that wants to blame ranchers for “climate change.”

“These will be people who will lecture the rest of us about things like global warming, they will say that you can’t drive an internal combustion engine vehicle, they’ll say that agriculture is bad. Meanwhile, they’re flying to Davos on their private jets. This is really a vision of imposing restrictions on freedoms for everyday people while these elites are effectively pulling the strings, calling the shots and doing whatever the hell they want to do in their own lives,” he said.

DeSantis then said that the policies and vision that the WEF has for the world are “dead on arrival in the state of Florida,” while adding that the extreme agenda of the WEF, which includes having people eat bugs, has not taken root in the Sunshine State and that it’s also struggled to gain traction in many other states as well.

“They want to basically eliminate meat, they want to eliminate cattle, they want to eliminate chickens, and they want to create protein in laboratories. So it’s fake, essentially, lab-created meat, and their goal is to get to a point where you will not be raising cattle, where you will not be developing meat like we’ve been doing for hundreds and hundreds of years in the State of Florida,” he said.

