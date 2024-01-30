Jan. 6 Protestor Sentenced for Spending 1 Minute inside Capitol

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last June, Cameron Campanella II was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors for his activities during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

The sum total of his activities? Entering the Capitol for precisely one minute.

“U.S. Capitol Police CCV video shows Campanella II entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing Doors at approximately 3:00 PM, walked down a corridor, returned to the vicinity of the Senate Wing Doors, and left through the Senate Wing doors at approximately 3:01 PM,” the Justice Department’s charging documents stated.

Other than his brief time in the Capitol, charging documents state that Campanella wasn’t cooperative with authorities when questioned.

“Campanella II identified himself when federal agents asked to speak with him,” the DOJ’s charging docs stated. “Campanella II declined to talk about the events of January 6, 2021, but stated that he was ‘not scared’ and expressed his view that investigating the January 6th riot was a waste of time.”

Campanella II, 46, pled guilty to the misdemeanors last October and was sentenced Tuesday. According to the York Dispatch, he was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Prosecutors had sought a 14-day prison sentence and three years of probation for the Pennsylvania man, according to the DOJ’s Jan. 8 sentencing memorandum.

“One of the most important factors in Campanella’s case is the fact that he encouraged other rioters to unlawfully enter the Capitol building. The scene made plain that entry was not allowed—the alarms, the police in riot gear, the broken windows, the sheer number of rioters outnumbering the police,” the DOJ’s sentencing memo said.

“Despite this, as Campanella exited the building and as the alarm continued to blare, Campanella told other rioters that they were welcome inside. Accordingly, the nature and the circumstances of this offense establish the clear need for 14 days of incarceration followed by 36 months of probation in this matter.”

The DOJ added that Campanella has not taken any steps to denounce his actions on Jan. 6, and six months after the riot told police that investigating the riot was a waste of time.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.