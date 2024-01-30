Joy Reid Derides Biden’s Wag-the-Dog Warmongering on Hot Mic

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) During a segment Monday on President Joe Biden’s recent visit to South Carolina, MSNBC’s resident race-baiter, Joy Reid, got caught on a hot microphone profanely accusing the president of stoking the flames of another war, Red State reported.

As Reid’s show played clips from Biden’s speech Saturday at a Democratic party dinner in Columbia, S.C., where he was addressing the ongoing crisis at the U.S.–Mexico border, the controversial TV host’s voice interrupted with unrelated comment.

“If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border now, and I’d fix it quickly… and Congress needs to get it done,” Biden said.

While Biden blamed open-border policies on the inability of Congress to come to a decision, Reid interjected with “… starting another f**king war.”

She later apologized for cursing on live television.

“Before we go, I just want to apologize very quickly,” she said. “I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my ‘behind the scenes’ chatter. I deeply, deeply apologize for that.”

It is not clear what Reid was referring to with the nonsequitor, although its timing would suggest it was about recent U.S. tensions with Iran.

Following a recent drone attack by an Iran-backed terrorist group that left three service members dead, Biden kept open the possibility of a retaliatory strike that could escalate tensions in the region, where conflicts between Israel and Hamas, as well as the Houthi rebellion in Yemen, have already sparked turmoil and instability.

Some suspect that Biden—who recently offered a $10 billion bribe to Iran—may have deliberately invested in the rogue Islamic regime’s terrorist operations as a way to distract from his own failed domestic agenda.

Either way, Twitter users lambasted Reid for her hypocrisy—defending Biden on air, while trashing him privately.

“Pure gold if that’s a true hot mic moment,” one user said. “… Just shows you how insidious Trump derangement syndrome is. Anything to stop the Orange Man who, in fact, never started and doesn’t want wars.”

“That’s right Joy he’s doing it again,” another user said. “Everything you fear mongered about Trump your guy is actually doing.”

Still another user took the occasion to roast Reid for her new platinum-blonde “Karen” cut, which has been a hot topic on social media since she debuted it during the Iowa caucus.

“Wearing Trump’s hair is affecting her,” the user observed.