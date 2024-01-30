Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Again

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the fourth time.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., announced on Tuesday that she submitted Trump’s name for the award because of the “historic” Abraham Accords treaty he brokered between Israel and several other Middle Eastern countries.

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney said in a statement.

“For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals’, and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict,” she added. “President Trump proved that to be false.”

The Nobel Peace Prize has acknowledged several Middle Eastern peace deals in the past, including the peace accord between Israel and Egypt in 1978 and the Oslo Accords in 1994, which resulted in the establishment of an autonomous Palestinian Authority to control the ceded territory of the West Bank and Gaza. In return, the Palestinian Liberation Organization pledged to renounce terrorism, although other groups, such as Hamas, have since taken its place.



The Norwegian committee has taken a decidedly partisan approach in its recognition of U.S. political figures, such as former President Jimmy Carter (in 2002) for his humanitarian work, former Vice President Al Gore (in 2007) for his climate-change activism, and newly-elected President Barack Obama (in 2009) for “inspir[ing] hope for a better future.”

Trump, however, has not received any recognition for the 2020 Abraham Accords, which helped normalize diplomatic and economic relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors—an especially important achievement as conflict rages in the region following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which broke a two-year ceasefire agreement.

“Now more than ever, when Joe Biden’s weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country’s safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace,” Tenney said. “I am honored to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves.”



This is the fourth time Trump has been nominated for the Abraham Accords. In 2020, he was first nominated by Christian Tybring–Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. Also in 2020, Trump received a nomination from a group of Australian lawmakers. And the next year, Laura Huhtasaari, a Swedish member of the European Parliament, nominated Trump.