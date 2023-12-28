Quantcast
Thursday, December 28, 2023

Jacksonville’s Democrat Mayor Cancels Monument to Southern Women

'This action, undertaken in the middle of the night, during the holidays, without consultation of city leaders... is another in a long line of woke Democrats obsession with Cancel Culture...'

Posted by Editor 1
'Women of the Southland' monument
Crews began the process of removing the Confederate statues from the 'Women of the Southland' monument in Jacksonville's Springfield Park / PHOTO: Florida Times-Union via AP

(Headline USA) Crews removed a Confederate monument from a Jacksonville, Florida, park Wednesday morning following years of public bickering.

Mayor Donna Deegan, a Democrat, ordered the removal of the “Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy” monument, which has been in Springfield Park since 1915.

“Symbols matter. They tell the world what we stand for and what we aspire to be,” Deegan said in a statement.

“By removing the confederate monument from Springfield Park, we signal a belief in our shared humanity,” she claimed. “That we are all created equal. The same flesh and bones. The same blood running through our veins. The same heart and soul.”

Serious discussion of the monument’s fate began in 2020 after Deegan’s predecessor, Mayor Lenny Curry, ordered the removal of another monument, a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier that had been in a downtown park for more than 100 years, amid a spate of 2020 race riots and a reactive wave of cancel-culture virtue-signaling, driven in large part by the corporate ESG movement.

The mass, nationwide protests, which took place for months in the lead-up to the 2020 election, were ostensibly inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. However, some of the funding for radical groups like Black Lives Matter was traced to China, and BLM has been open about its pro-Marxist agenda, including efforts to erase U.S. history, thereby diminishing American’s sense of cultural identity and patriotism.

A proposal to remove the Confederate women tribute was introduced to the Jacksonville City Council in 2021, but the Republican-controlled board never moved on it. Earlier this month, Jacksonville’s Office of General Counsel determined that city council approval was unnecessary because city funds were not being used for the work.

As the city’s top executive, Deegan had the authority to order the statue’s removal, city attorneys said. The $187,000 bill is being covered by a grant that the Jessie Ball duPont Fund and anonymous donors made to 904WARD, city officials said.

Florida Rep. Dean Black, who is chair of the Republican Party of Duval County, posted on social media that the monument’s removal was a stunning abuse of power.

“This action, undertaken in the middle of the night, during the holidays, without consultation of city leaders or a vote by the council, is another in a long line of woke Democrats obsession with Cancel Culture and tearing down history,” Black said.

The monument will remain in city storage until members of the community and the city council can determine what to do with it, officials said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden’s Carefree Christmas: Donor’s Beach Villa Post-Camp David
Next article
In Trump’s J6 Case, DOJ Seeks to Suppress Records of Election Fraud and Undercover Agents

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com