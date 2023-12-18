Chinese Communist, U.S. Official Sentenced for Giving Driver’s Licenses to Illegals

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A communist from China and a U.S. government official were sentenced for their roles in a scheme to give driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

The news was shared on Monday by the United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, according to the Daily Caller.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that Juana Cabrera Leon Guerrero, a U.S. citizen and Chief of the Northern Mariana Islands Bureau of Motor Vehicles [BMV], and Yongde “Ivan” Li, a Chinese citizen, were both sentenced for their scheme, which involved illegals paying a “street broker” up to $1,700 for a new driver’s license and $300 for its renewal.

It was also revealed that Li paid Guerrero and other people $500 cash payments for the illegal transactions, while also providing meals and free taxi services.

Guerrero was sentenced to 60 months incarceration, ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and $100 special assessment fee and serve three years of supervised release after the imprisonment.

Li was sentenced to 10 months incarceration, ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees and serve five years of supervised release after the imprisonment. He was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service instead of a fine.

“This scheme created a substantial risk to public safety. Licensing requirements help reduce the risk of harm to other drivers and pedestrians on our roadways. We expect a higher standard of conduct from public officials. This case sends a strong message of accountability,” U.S. Attorney Shawn N. Anderson said.

The U.S. attorney’s office added that the “street brokers” submitted fraudulent immigration documents to the BMV with the help of Guerrero, who allowed Li to submit these applications on at least 50 occasions between January 2020 and December 2022. To help Li obtain the licenses, Guerrero also directed at least five BMV employees.

“The FBI will not condone government workers who use their position of trust for their own ill-gotten gains. This sentence should serve as a warning to others that the FBI will investigate these types of cases to the fullest extent of the law,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said.