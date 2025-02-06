Israel Wants Western Countries to Accept Refugees from Gaza

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Israel has begun preparations for the departure of large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza. Western countries might not be too happy about where Israel wants to send them.

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that many of the Palestinians should be sent to countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, “and others.” He said those countries have “falsely” accused Israel of committing war crimes, and so they are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory. Katz was referring to the fact that the countries he mentioned have joined South Africa, which filed a case with the International Criminal Court formally accusing Israel of genocide.

“Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse,” Katz said—failing to explain why it’s hypocritical for Western countries to not want the victims of Israel’s war crimes.

Even though he didn’t suggest that the refugees be sent to the U.S., Katz’s proposal was met with criticism from Americans. Some recycled a quote from historian Daryl Cooper, who said: “Israel has entire government agencies devoted to convincing us that Palestinians are demons who all [deserve] death, but also Western countries should take them all in because they’re just good folks who want a better life.”

Israel’s calls for the West to accept Palestinian refugees comes as Donald Trump pushes a plan for Israel to turn Gaza over to the United States after the war.

The Trump administration has already dialed back aspects of the proposal after it was widely rejected internationally. U.S. officials have provided few details about how or when the plan would be carried out.

The Palestinians have vehemently rejected Trump’s proposal, fearing that Israel would never allow refugees to return. Egypt has warned that an expulsion of Palestinians would destabilize the region and undermine its peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of stability and American influence for decades.

Saudi Arabia, another key U.S. ally, has also rejected any mass transfer of Palestinians and says it will not normalize relations with Israel — a key goal of the Trump administration — without the creation of a Palestinian state that includes Gaza.

Yet another U.S. ally, Jordan, reportedly would rather have total war than accept the Palestinians.

“The last thing Jordan wants is war and it is eager for a peaceful solution. But they are adamant that the Jordanians will close the border if refugees begin to cross into the country,” Middle East Eye reported earlier this week, citing “well-placed sources in Amman and Jerusalem.”

“If the Israelis seek to re-open it, that would be ‘a casus belli,’ one source said. The Jordanians are under no illusion they could win a war with Israel, but believe they would have no choice but to fight.”

Trump and Israeli officials have not said how they would respond if Palestinians refuse to leave. But Human Rights Watch and other groups say the plan, if implemented, would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” the forcible relocation of the civilian population of an ethnic group from a geographic area.

