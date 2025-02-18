Quantcast
Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Israel Calls on America to ‘Finish the Job’ against Iran

'Over the last 16 months, Israel has dealt a mighty blow to Iran’s terror axis. Under the strong leadership of President Trump and with your unflinching support, I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job...'

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event marking the acceptance of Israel into the United States government's visa waiver program, in Jerusalem, Sept. 28, 2023. Netanyahu will speak before Congress in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries. But the Israeli leader's speech Wednesday comes as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza. (Chaim Goldberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comThe Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday hit back at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for threatening that the US and Israel will “finish the job” against Iran.

“Threatening others is both a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei. He added that the US and Israel could “not do a damn thing” against Iran.

Referring to President Trump’s calls for a deal with Iran, Baghaei said, “You cannot threaten Iran on one hand and claim to support dialogue on the other hand.” Trump has also increased sanctions on Iran by reinstating his so-called “maximum pressure campaign.”

Netanyahu made the threat against Iran while hosting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“Over the last 16 months, Israel has dealt a mighty blow to Iran’s terror axis. Under the strong leadership of President Trump and with your unflinching support, I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job,” Netanyahu said.

Rubio also took aim at Iran in his remarks to the press, claiming the Islamic Republic was the “single greatest source of instability in the region.”

The threat from Netanyahu came after a report from The Washington Post said the US expects Israel to launch an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in the coming months.

The report, which cited US intelligence, said the idea would be to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities even though there’s no evidence Tehran has decided to build a nuclear weapon. President Trump even recently acknowledged that Iranian leadership doesn’t want a nuclear bomb.

Iran is also a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which Israel refuses to sign due to its secret nuclear weapons program that the US doesn’t officially acknowledge.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

