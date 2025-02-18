Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing Plan for Gaza Will Start ‘Within Weeks,’ Israeli Minister Claims

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Over the weekend, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed a plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza in line with President Trump’s plans for the territory would begin in the coming weeks.

“Preparations have started amongst our teams, alongside teams of the US President Donald Trump,” Smotrich said on Saturday, according to Middle East Eye.

Smotrich said the plan requires two components: “One is to find countries that can receive people, and two, it’s a huge logistical operation to take such a large number of people out of here.”

Trump has repeatedly called for Palestinians to leave Gaza permanently, which would require an ethnic cleansing campaign. Palestinians have rejected Trump’s plan, which also involves the US “taking over” Gaza, but Smotrich claimed they would want to leave.

“I think most of them will want to,” Smotrich said. “It is a process that is going to start in the coming weeks, even if it starts at a slower pace, bit by bit it will gather speed and intensify.”

Smotrich cited the massive destruction Israel has inflicted on Gaza as a reason why the Palestinians would want to leave and said it would only get worse after a “return to fighting,” signaling he expects Israel to restart its genocidal war.

He has previously said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave him a guarantee that the bombing campaign and siege would resume after the first phase of the current hostage and ceasefire deal.

Arab countries have strongly rejected Trump’s proposal for Gaza and are calling for a plan that allows Palestinians to remain in the territory during reconstruction.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.