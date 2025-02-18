Quantcast
Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing Plan for Gaza Will Start ‘Within Weeks,’ Israeli Minister Claims

'It is a process that is going to start in the coming weeks, even if it starts at a slower pace, bit by bit it will gather speed and intensify...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Gaza City
Smoke from an Israeli airstrike rises in Gaza City / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Over the weekend, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed a plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza in line with President Trump’s plans for the territory would begin in the coming weeks.

“Preparations have started amongst our teams, alongside teams of the US President Donald Trump,” Smotrich said on Saturday, according to Middle East Eye.

Smotrich said the plan requires two components: “One is to find countries that can receive people, and two, it’s a huge logistical operation to take such a large number of people out of here.”

Trump has repeatedly called for Palestinians to leave Gaza permanently, which would require an ethnic cleansing campaign. Palestinians have rejected Trump’s plan, which also involves the US “taking over” Gaza, but Smotrich claimed they would want to leave.

“I think most of them will want to,” Smotrich said. “It is a process that is going to start in the coming weeks, even if it starts at a slower pace, bit by bit it will gather speed and intensify.”

Smotrich cited the massive destruction Israel has inflicted on Gaza as a reason why the Palestinians would want to leave and said it would only get worse after a “return to fighting,” signaling he expects Israel to restart its genocidal war.

He has previously said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave him a guarantee that the bombing campaign and siege would resume after the first phase of the current hostage and ceasefire deal.

Arab countries have strongly rejected Trump’s proposal for Gaza and are calling for a plan that allows Palestinians to remain in the territory during reconstruction.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israel Calls on America to ‘Finish the Job’ against Iran
Next article
DOGE’s Next Target: the IRS

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com