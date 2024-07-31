Quantcast
Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Pro-Hamas Protesters Chant ‘Hail Hitler,’ Do Nazi Salute to Taunt Israeli Olympic Team

'Heil Hitler!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Morehouse College Hamas riot
Hamas supporters riot near the commencement at Morehouse College in Atlanta. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Jew-hating demonstrators with Palestinian flags and a sign that read “Genocide Olympics” reportedly chanted “Heil Hitler!” and did the Nazi salute when the Israeli national anthem was played before the Israeli men’s soccer team played Paraguay at the Paris Olympics on July 27, 2024, night.

The Daily Wire reported that, at the Israeli men’s team’s opening game against Mali, anti-Semitic protesters booed during the playing of the Israeli national anthem.

On July 26, 2024, Israeli team coach Guy Luzon predicted that there would be demonstrations against Jews at the game.

“Bring on the loudest protests. They will make us try harder,” he said during a press conference.

It was also reported that, on July 28, 2024, Nurali Emomali, a judo competitor from Tajikistan, refused to shake hands with his Israeli opponent, Baruch Shmailov, after the match, instead deciding to yell, “Allahu Akbar.”

The Times of Israel reported that Israel’s Olympic athletes received death threats in the middle of July of this year.

“The People’s Defense Organization announces that it intends to harm any Israeli presence at the Olympics … the Jewish lobby that controls the French Parliament won’t decide anything anymore … the fate of the Zionists will be like the fate of the Palestinians in Gaza if the Zionists continue to threaten everyone … Therefore, you’re not invited to Paris 2024,” the organization wrote in its message.

The organization continued to threaten Jews from Israel by remembering how eight Palestinian terrorists from the group Black September, an affiliate of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, invaded the Olympic Village, murdering two Israeli athletes while holding nine others hostage in 1972.

“If you come, take into account that we intend to repeat the events of Munich 1972 … You will be awaiting attack at every moment — in the airport, the hotel and the streets which belong only to us. Even a wave of arrests against our organization won’t stop us from seeing our plan through. Prepare for the intifada!” the terrorists wrote.

The news source also reported that some Israeli athletes, such as the Opening Ceremony flagbearer Peter Paltchik and swimmer Meiron Amir Cheruti, received invitations to their own funerals.

