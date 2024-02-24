Democrat Donors Worried About Biden’s Dependence on Cheat-Sheets

(Headline USA) Democrat donors have raised concerns about President Joe Biden’s dependence on cheat-sheet note cards during his meetings with them, according to Axios.

The Biden campaign has gotten into the habit of preparing note cards for Biden with scripted questions for pre-selected donors. They are meant to “help explain his own policy positions—on questions he knows are coming,” the outlet said.

It has been a common practice for the president from early in his term during prepared speeches and press conferences, when Biden has generally fallen back on scripted questions from pre-selected media—something that would previously have been considered unfathomable, particularly for a Republican president. At other points, it is clear that he is being fed instructions remotely through an earpiece.

Nonetheless, his reliance on such aids even in friendly company has left several donors concerned about his mental vitality and age.

“The staged Q&A sessions have left some donors wondering whether Biden can withstand the rigors of a presidential campaign, let alone potential debates with former President Trump, 77,” Axios reported.

Biden’s campaign dismissed their concerns in a statement by refusing to address them altogether.

“In news that matters to the American people when it comes to the 2024 election today: Three IVF clinics in Alabama ceased operations out of fear of criminal prosecution by the state—all at the feet of Donald Trump,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said, referring to an Alabama court’s ruling that frozen embryos are children.

Trump, meanwhile, challenged Biden to a debate this week, saying he was willing to “take anybody” on the debate stage.

“I think you have an obligation in this case, you really have an obligation to debate,” Trump said during a town hall with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “As many as necessary. I could do it starting now.”

But Trump added he didn’t think Biden would agree to it.

“I really don’t think so,” he added.

The leftist hosts of The View went to bat for the senile president, repeating a stale talking point that it would be inappropriate to give Trump “that kind of platform,” while failing to address what would be at stake by not debating Trump if he were to win the election as a result.

Hosts on The View PANIC that Joe Biden will humiliate himself in a debate with Donald Trump and they are worried about giving Trump “that kind of platform” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gElHY2b7Os — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2024

Biden has not confirmed whether he plans to participate in the scheduled general election debates later this year.

Asked about Trump’s challenges, Biden shrugged off the request, saying, “Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me, too.”

Asked again about it during a campaign stop in Nevada, Biden claimed Trump has “got nothing else to do.”

During the first of two presidential debates in the 2020 election, keen observers noted that Biden appeared to be wearing an earpiece.