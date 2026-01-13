‘Ineffective’: Trump Reportedly Unhappy w/ Attorney General Pam Bondi

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump is reportedly not happy with Attorney General Pam Bondi, characterizing her as “weak” and “ineffective” behind closed doors.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is displeased with Bondi’s lack of successful prosecutions against political operatives who targeted him in the past.

Bondi’s Justice Department indicted former FBI Director James Comey for perjury and New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud, but those cases were tossed after judges ruled that the attorneys who brought the indictments were improperly appointed. Bondi’s DOJ has yet to secure new indictments.

“Trump has also complained frequently that Bondi’s handling of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has created months of political and personal headaches for him,” the Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

Bondi was reportedly behind the decision to have conservative influencers pose in front of cameras with binders of “Epstein files” that didn’t contain any new material. After the first release fell flat, Bondi said officials were poring over a “truckload” of previously withheld evidence she said had been handed over by the FBI and raised expectations of forthcoming releases.

Her department has since missed a Dec. 18 deadline—a date set by congressional legislation—to release all of the DOJ records on Epstein. Lawyers are reportedly reviewing millions of newly discovered pages.

Additionally, Trump has reportedly “expressed frustration that the Justice Department hasn’t done more to pursue those he claims helped steal the 2020 election.”

According to the Journal, Bondi has grown “increasingly concerned” in the past month about Trump’s complaints.

But when reached for comment, Trump stood behind his attorney general, whom he appointed after unsuccessfully trying to appoint former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Pam is doing an excellent job. She has been my friend for many years,” Trump reportedly said in a statement to the Journal. “Tremendous progress is being made against radical left lunatics who are good at only one thing, cheating in elections and the crimes they commit.”

However, Trump did publicly vent his frustrations with Bondi last September, when he posted on Truth Social that had received numerous complaints that the DOJ is “all talk, no action” when it comes to investigating Democrats. Some speculated that Trump meant to privately message Bondi, but accidentally posted it for the public to see.

“‘They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” Trump wrote, quoting some of the criticisms he said he had heard.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump continued. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.