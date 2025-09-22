Trump Presses Bondi: ‘JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump appeared to issue, then walk back, an ultimatum to Attorney General Pam Bondi as the DOJ continues to stall prosecutions of political figures long accused of criminal acts.

Trump posted the rebuke on Truth Social on Saturday, saying he had received numerous complaints that the DOJ is “all talk, no action” when it comes to investigating Democrats. Some speculated that Trump meant to privately message Bondi, but accidentally posted it for the public to see.

Either way, the president pointed to embattled figures like former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. (former Rep.) Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“‘They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” Trump wrote, quoting some of the criticisms he said he had heard.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump continued. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

However, in a follow-up post, Trump appeared to soften the rebuke, praising Bondi as “doing a great job,” calling her “very careful” and “very smart.”

Trump’s public criticism comes as Bondi faces mounting backlash from critics who argue she is more interested in media appearances than delivering the accountability promised in the 2024 presidential election.

Comey became the subject of a criminal investigation in 2020 over his alleged mishandling of government communications when he led the FBI in Trump’s first administration.

Both Schiff and James are under federal investigation for alleged mortgage fraud.

Schiff’s case, involving two homes he owns, was referred to the DOJ by Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

James, meanwhile, is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, which itself has faced controversy after Trump fired Erik Siebert, a Democrat-endorsed candidate for U.S. attorney.

Siebert purportedly failed to find evidence of criminal intent in James’s mortgage fraud case. Trump referenced Siebert in his rebuke of Bondi, saying his administration had “almost put in a Democrat supported” U.S. attorney in Virginia.

“A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job,” Trump said of Siebert. “That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so.”