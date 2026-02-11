Indicted Rep. McIver Asks ICE Director if He’s Going to Hell 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A congressional hearing featuring ICE Director Todd Lyons grew tense after Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., accused him of having “blood” on his hands and asked him what would happen to him on Judgment Day.

Lyons was testifying before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday when McIver pressed the questions. McIver is the same member of Congress facing a grand jury indictment tied to her protest at an ICE facility in Newark.

McIver’s line of questioning began with: “Do you consider yourself a religious man?” followed by, “How do you think Judgment Day will work for you, with so much blood on your hands?”

Taken aback, Lyons replied, “I’m not gonna entertain that question.”

“Oh. OK, of course not. Do you think you’re going to hell, Mr. Lyons?” McIver countered.

The exchange between McIver and Lyons has since gone viral on social media, largely due to the aggressive line of questioning.

The confrontation prompted House Homeland Security Chairman Andrew Garbarino to interrupt and remind members of the committee’s rules:

“The witnesses are here voluntarily, and I will continue to remind members that while oversight is important, aggressively attacking those witnesses personally is inappropriate and not in keeping with the traditions of our committee.”

McIver dismissed the rebuke, sarcastically telling him, “Mr. Chairman, I’m just asking a question. You all, you guys are always talking about religion here in the Bible. I mean, it’s OK for me to ask a question, right? But let me continue on. I got your note.”

She then asked how many agencies “routinely kill American citizens and still get funding.”

McIver’s questioning comes as she and other Democrats have criticized immigration enforcement, particularly in Minnesota, where two ICE agents fatally shot anti-ICE protesters.

The federal government maintains the agents acted in self-defense, while Democrats claim the incidents reflect broader issues of excessive force.

McIver herself faces a three-count indictment for allegedly impeding federal officers outside an ICE facility in Newark, N.J., in 2025, including two felonies and one misdemeanor.