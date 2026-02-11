Alleged Kirk Assassin’s Furry Roommate Spotted in Texas

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) After disappearing from Utah under a cloud of suspicion, alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s transgender roommate, Lance Twiggs, has been spotted in Texas living with his Mormon family, according to the Daily Mail.

“Twiggs was spotted with long, unkempt hair, a Taco Bell tee shirt, and a hardcover fantasy novel in a quiet suburban neighborhood,” the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing the Daily Mail’s paywalled story.

“Twiggs left the secluded desert town near the Arizona border as speculation swirled over his involvement in the crime,” the Post added. “Sources told the outlet he spends most of his time at home gaming and reading fantasy novels, and mostly goes out to pickup takeout food and run errands for his parents.”

The Daily Mail tracked down alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's former roommate, Lance Twiggs.

He's reportedly living with his "strict Mormon family" in Texas. pic.twitter.com/CvvaF9M5tv — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 11, 2026

A Robinson family member, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said last month that she wasn’t sure if Twiggs, who has an attorney, is still cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation. She added that she’s sure that Robinson is guilty.

Twiggs shared a $1,800-a-month townhouse with Robinson. After Robinson’s arrest, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said Twiggs was in a “safe space very far away from St. George,” though he offered no specifics.

📣Lance Twiggs family speaks out📣 Tyler Robinson’s lover and roommate has moved out of state and is no longer under FBI protection 👀 She believes they 100% have the right guy.pic.twitter.com/a5cOvbXnCN — JaneDoeUKnow (@MsJaneDoeUKnow) January 15, 2026

Twiggs was 22 at the time of the shooting, and was quickly revealed to be a “wannabe professional gamer” who was reportedly considering a sex change.

“In November 2024, Twiggs posted about his anxiety with injecting cross-sex hormones. Replying to a thread on injection pain, he wrote: ‘seriously. sometimes it’s just muscle memory, sometimes i gotta get buzzed on something so i’m not too anxious about it,’” independent journalist Andy Ngo reported last September.

A purported neighbor also said the two were in a romantic relationship. The neighbor said he saw them holding hands and kissing.

Unmasking "Luna": How I found the evidence confirming that the Charlie Kirk assassin suspect's alleged lover is trans, anti-Christian and on hormones. Suspect Tyler Robinson allegedly killed Charlie while he was answering a question about trans shooters. https://t.co/K3QgcU4agD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2025

Law enforcement has said Robinson may have been motivated by Kirk’s alleged “transphobia.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.