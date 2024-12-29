In Major Victory for Trump, Biden Forced to Halt Border Wall Fire Sale

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden administration has been forced to halt its sale of border wall materials following a federal lawsuit filed by the Republican attorneys general of Texas and Missouri, delivering yet another victory for President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration.

On Friday, the Biden administration informed U.S. District Court Judge Drew B. Tipton that it would stop disposing of any border wall materials for the next 30 days, allowing Trump to utilize them once he takes office.

Attorneys General Ken Paxton of Texas and Andrew Bailey of Missouri launched the lawsuit after it was exposed that Biden was auctioning Trump-era border wall materials “for pennis on the dollar.”

“We have successfully blocked the Biden Administration from disposing of any further border wall materials before President Trump takes office,” Paxton said in a press statement.

“[W]e will hold his Administration accountable for illegally subverting our Nation’s border security until their very last day in power, especially where their actions are clearly motivated by a desire to thwart President-elect Trump’s immigration agenda,” he added.

Trump, who filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit, celebrated the legal victory in a statement shared on Truth Social.

“I am honored to be joined in this vital case by the Great States of Texas and Missouri, and applaud Judge Drew Tipton for doing the right thing for our Country,” Trump wrote. “We have to protect our Borders, and Save America. MAGA!”

Biden’s decision to stop selling border materials will be enforceable by the court, according to Paxton.

REPORT: The Biden administration is selling off border wall parts for massive discounts as illegal immigration continues to worsen. How about we just put it up instead? According to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo the Biden admin has sold $300 million worth of wall parts for just… pic.twitter.com/G2Jh1HIJuw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2023

The court also determined that Texas is entitled to receive documentation proving that the Biden administration has not violated an injunction related to a May 2024 lawsuit concerning border wall construction.

Earlier this year, Paxton sued Biden to prevent the federal government from redirecting funds that were statutorily obligated for the wall’s construction.

Paxton noted that if it is proven that the Biden administration disposed of any border materials purchased with funds associated with that injunction, “this would constitute unethical and sanctionable conduct, and the responsible parties could be held in contempt of court.”