Quantcast
Saturday, December 28, 2024

In Major Victory for Trump, Biden Forced to Halt Border Wall Fire Sale

'We have to protect our Borders, and Save America. MAGA! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alejandro Mayorkas
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, left, listens to Deputy patrol agent in charge of the US Border Patrol Anthony Crane as he tours the section of the border wall in Hidalgo, Texas. / PHOTO: The Monitor via AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden administration has been forced to halt its sale of border wall materials following a federal lawsuit filed by the Republican attorneys general of Texas and Missouri, delivering yet another victory for President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration. 

On Friday, the Biden administration informed U.S. District Court Judge Drew B. Tipton that it would stop disposing of any border wall materials for the next 30 days, allowing Trump to utilize them once he takes office. 

Attorneys General Ken Paxton of Texas and Andrew Bailey of Missouri launched the lawsuit after it was exposed that Biden was auctioning Trump-era border wall materials “for pennis on the dollar.” 

“We have successfully blocked the Biden Administration from disposing of any further border wall materials before President Trump takes office,” Paxton said in a press statement.  

“[W]e will hold his Administration accountable for illegally subverting our Nation’s border security until their very last day in power, especially where their actions are clearly motivated by a desire to thwart President-elect Trump’s immigration agenda,” he added. 

Trump, who filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit, celebrated the legal victory in a statement shared on Truth Social. 

“I am honored to be joined in this vital case by the Great States of Texas and Missouri, and applaud Judge Drew Tipton for doing the right thing for our Country,” Trump wrote. “We have to protect our Borders, and Save America. MAGA!” 

Biden’s decision to stop selling border materials will be enforceable by the court, according to Paxton. 

The court also determined that Texas is entitled to receive documentation proving that the Biden administration has not violated an injunction related to a May 2024 lawsuit concerning border wall construction. 

Earlier this year, Paxton sued Biden to prevent the federal government from redirecting funds that were statutorily obligated for the wall’s construction. 

Paxton noted that if it is proven that the Biden administration disposed of any border materials purchased with funds associated with that injunction, “this would constitute unethical and sanctionable conduct, and the responsible parties could be held in contempt of court.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Why the Panic?: Jack Smith’s Prosecutors Lawyers Up, Purge Text Messages

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com