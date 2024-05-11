Impeachment Looming? Over Two Dozen Dems Flip on Biden After Blocking Aid to Israel

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Unexpected figures have joined the chorus of criticism against President Joe Biden after his administration blocked Israeli aid in exchange for a more politically favorable position in Gaza.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., along with 25 Democrat lawmakers, blasted the Biden administration in a letter addressed to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“We are deeply concerned about the message the Administration is sending to Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorist proxies by withholding weapons shipments to Israel, during a critical moment in the negotiations,” the lawmakers, led by Gottheimer, wrote in the letter sent Friday.

“With democracy under assault around the world, we cannot undermine our ally Israel, especially in her greatest hour of need. America’s commitments must always be ironclad,” they added.

The letter arrives amid calls from several Republicans for the immediate impeachment of Biden, with many advocating for the application of the Pelosi standard invoked during the first impeachment of President Donald Trump in 2019.

During that time, Democrats accused Trump of attempting to block congressionally approved aid in exchange for political favors. Notably, Biden himself made a similar argument on Oct. 18, 2019.

“It’s the definition of quid pro quo,” Biden said. “This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached.”

Fast forward to Tuesday, Politico confirmed Headline USA’s reporting that Biden halted the shipment of weapons to Israel as a means of sending a “political” message—that is, to deter an invasion of the southern city of Rafah in Gaza.

The ongoing military actions by Israel in Gaza, coupled with the U.S. support for these actions, are now posing a threat to Biden’s chances of re-election. Many Muslim Americans have expressed their intention to protest the 2024 election by abstaining from voting.

This could pose a significant challenge for Biden, especially considering that his opponent, Trump, currently leads in several polls.

It’s not immediately evident whether any of the Democrats who penned the letter would advocate for impeachment against the scandal-plagued president. In their letter, they call for a classified briefing on the reasons behind the aid blockage.

“We would be grateful for a classified briefing about your decision and to better understand how and when the aid that Congress has authorized and appropriated for Israel will be delivered,” they added.

The signatory list of twenty-six Members of Congress includes Reps. Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Jared Golden, D-Maine; Jim Costa, D-Calif.; Donald G. Davis, D-N.C.; Lois Frankel, D-Fla.; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash.; Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas.; Steven Horsford, D-Nevada.; Greg Landsman, D-Ohio.; Susie Lee, D-Nev.; Kathy Manning, D-N.C.; Grace Meng, D-N.Y.; Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.; Donald Norcross, D-N.J.; Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J.; Jimmy Panetta, D-Calf.; Patrick Ryan, D-N.Y.; Bradley Scott Schneider, D-Ill.; Darren Soto, D-Fla.; Haley M. Stevens, D-Mich.; Thomas R. Suozzi, D-N.Y.; Norma J. Torres, D-Calif.; Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.; Juan Vargas, D-Calif.; Marc A. Veasey, D-Texas.; and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.