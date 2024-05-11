Biden May Be Impeached Over Israel Aid Cutoff Threat

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republicans may impeach Joe Biden over his threat to halt U.S. offensive aid to Israel, with even some Democrats criticizing Biden’s anti-Israel position.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., informed Fox News that he is preparing impeachment articles against Biden over his threat to halt American offensive aid to Israel on May 9, 2024.

Mills accused Biden of forcing Israel into a “quid pro quo” situation by leveraging U.S. dollars against the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, while also drawing parallels to Democrats’ first impeachment of Donald Trump over his handling of Ukraine aid.

“The House has no choice but to impeach President ‘Quid pro-Joe’ Biden. As Vice President, Biden was caught threatening to withhold funding and aid to Ukraine unless they fired the attorney general investigating Burisma, a company financially benefiting his son Hunter, not to mention the 10% share for ‘the big guy’ himself,” Mills said.

He then connected it to Israel.

“Now, Joe Biden is pressuring Israel, our biggest ally in the Middle East, by pausing their funding that has already been approved in the House, if they don’t stop all operations with Hamas. It’s a very clear message, ‘this for that,'” Mills said.

After the article by Fox News was published, Mills tweeted the screenshot of the resolution, highlighting every word that was used against Trump in yellow.

Part II: The yellow highlighted area was verbatim of Rep. Nadler’s impeachment articles accusing and impeaching President Trump for “Quid Pro Quo”. I have submitted to House counsel and will pursue action tomorrow morning using the Dems’s own language, but Biden’s actual abuse of… pic.twitter.com/bYHrMUG1qr — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) May 9, 2024

“These are the same accusations made against President Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats. The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now,” Mills told Fox News.

Other Republican lawmakers also supported impeaching Biden over the decision.

“The Democrats made their bed, and now they’re [lying] in it. This is just the latest on a long list of reasons to impeach Biden, including the deadline withdrawal in Afghanistan and allowing more than 9 million illegal immigrants to invade our southern border,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., also argued that Biden was motivated by political reasons.

“Clearly, the nefarious motive behind our commander-in-chief’s move to condition U.S. aid to Israel is to appease radical leftists and Hamas sympathizers ahead of the 2024 election,” he said.

However, it wasn’t just Republicans who opposed Biden’s decision. More than two dozen House Democrats led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., told national security adviser Jake Sullivan on May 10, 2024, they were “deeply concerned” about Biden’s decision to withhold military aid from Israel.

“[Withholding] weapons shipments to Israel… only emboldens our mutual enemies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other Iranian-backed proxies,” Gottheimer and 25 of his fellow lawmakers wrote in a letter to Sullivan that was obtained by the New York Post.