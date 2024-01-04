Illegals Cross Rio Grande Feet from House GOP’s Border Security Press Conference

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Harrowing footage from the southern border captures illegal aliens crossing the Rio Grande mere feet away from a press conference held by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Ky., and a large group of Republican lawmakers.

The video, first shared by Punchbowl News’ Founder Jake Sherman, shows what appears to be a family of four: a man, a woman, two young children and an adolescent boy.

Here is video of migrants crossing into the United States just a few feet from ⁦@SpeakerJohnson⁩ and House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/IL0T7bequa — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2024

The quintet can be seen slowly making their way through the water into the U.S., the man carrying the young children and the adolescent boy holding on to the woman. As they make their way across, a Border Patrol agent aids them, directing them presumably towards a processing center.

“Here are migrants making a cross into the United States, just feet from House Republicans’ press conference, feet—that’s House Republicans, including Mike Johnson, and those are migrants who had just crossed into the United States from Mexico, including little children,” the man recording the video said.

Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., were among the lawmakers who reacted to the video on Twitter.

“This is the reality we are dealing with. There is nothing humane about Biden’s immigration policies,” remarked Díaz-Balart, while Lawmaker added, “[The immigrants] will be taken to a processing facility, where they will likely be released into the United States. Roughly 90% of those who have cross our Southern border have been released into the United States.”

As we were holding a press conference, a man, a woman, and two young children crossed the Rio Grande right behind us. They will be taken to a processing facility, where they will likely be released into the United States. Roughly 90% of those who have cross our Southern border… https://t.co/vjAN7uoYVj — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) January 3, 2024

House Republicans visited the southern border to survey the immigration chaos affecting the nation. They have persistently called on the Democrat-controlled Senate and President Joe Biden to take action to secure the border and have vowed to link potential funding for the Ukrainian war to border funding.

“Where is President Biden?” Johnson questioned on Twitter. “As a consequence of policies Biden could reverse today, there is a humanitarian and national security crisis unfolding at the southern border. We have a duty to secure the border.”

Where is President Biden? As a consequence of policies Biden could reverse today, there is a humanitarian and national security crisis unfolding at the southern border. We have a duty to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/swcqEOEelE — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 3, 2024

This congressional visit follows an unprecedented surge in border crossings fueled by what Republicans and some Democrats have long rebuked as Biden’s open border policies.

In December alone, over 300,000 illegal aliens were encountered at the southern border, marking the highest total ever recorded in a single month.