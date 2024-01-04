Quantcast
Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Illegals Cross Rio Grande Feet from House GOP’s Border Security Press Conference

'Where is President Biden?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Illegal aliens cross border as House Republicans hold press conference (Video: Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Harrowing footage from the southern border captures illegal aliens crossing the Rio Grande mere feet away from a press conference held by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Ky., and a large group of Republican lawmakers.

The video, first shared by Punchbowl News’ Founder Jake Sherman, shows what appears to be a family of four: a man, a woman, two young children and an adolescent boy.

The quintet can be seen slowly making their way through the water into the U.S., the man carrying the young children and the adolescent boy holding on to the woman. As they make their way across, a Border Patrol agent aids them, directing them presumably towards a processing center.

“Here are migrants making a cross into the United States, just feet from House Republicans’ press conference, feet—that’s House Republicans, including Mike Johnson, and those are migrants who had just crossed into the United States from Mexico, including little children,” the man recording the video said.

Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., were among the lawmakers who reacted to the video on Twitter. 

“This is the reality we are dealing with. There is nothing humane about Biden’s immigration policies,” remarked Díaz-Balart, while Lawmaker added, “[The immigrants] will be taken to a processing facility, where they will likely be released into the United States. Roughly 90% of those who have cross our Southern border have been released into the United States.” 

House Republicans visited the southern border to survey the immigration chaos affecting the nation. They have persistently called on the Democrat-controlled Senate and President Joe Biden to take action to secure the border and have vowed to link potential funding for the Ukrainian war to border funding. 

“Where is President Biden?” Johnson questioned on Twitter. “As a consequence of policies Biden could reverse today, there is a humanitarian and national security crisis unfolding at the southern border. We have a duty to secure the border.”

This congressional visit follows an unprecedented surge in border crossings fueled by what Republicans and some Democrats have long rebuked as Biden’s open border policies.

In December alone, over 300,000 illegal aliens were encountered at the southern border, marking the highest total ever recorded in a single month.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
True the Vote Wins Fed. Election Lawsuit in Ga.
Next article
Associated Press Reveals Another Far-Left Foundation Steering Its Radical Coverage

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com