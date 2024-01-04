Quantcast
Associated Press Reveals Another Far-Left Foundation Steering Its Radical Coverage

The KP Foundation purports to be interested in 'significantly' altering 'the media narrative around climate policy' by 'infusing climate coverage in all aspects' of corporate media coverage...

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) It was a rough day for the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The far-left news service received a Twitter fact-check and was forced to make multiple stealth-edits on a blatantly biased and factually inaccurate piece attacking conservative journalist Christopher Rufo, all while going to bat for disgraced ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay, Twitchy reported.

However, the embarrassment came as little surprise to those who have watched the gradual decline of the once-industry-standard wire service into an agenda-driven mockery of its former glory.

The AP’s leadership—including woke CEO Daisy Veerasingham, may bear much of the blame for its its current woes, but external pressures are also taking their toll as the journalism industry grapples with the economic realities of the shifting media paradigm in a post-newspaper era.

The AP has continued to accept money from left-wing foundations seeking to influence its coverage—including a recent “grant” from an organization that trains climate-change activists as journalists, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The KP Foundation, a Danish nonprofit that seeks the “rapid phase-out of fossil fuels,” gave the AP approximately $300,000 in 2022.

A year after receiving the funds, the AP quietly added it to a list of philanthropic supporters that have given money to the media outlet.

The KP Foundation purports to be interested in “significantly” altering “the media narrative around climate policy” by “infusing climate coverage in all aspects” of corporate media coverage.

The foundation also backs a ban on oil company advertisements in both Australia and the Netherlands as well as it attempts to “influence industry” by mounting public pressure campaigns against them.

They also have attempted to transform African peoples into climate change “community activists.”

However,  the KP Foundation is only the latest left-wing organization that has been helping to subsidize the failing AP.

The Free Beacon reported recently that the media company has accepted dozens of major donations from left-leaning organizations, particularly legal groups and climate change activist groups.

Among those giving money to the AP are the 1619 Project, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The 1619 Project—the creation of propagandist intellectual Nikole Hannah–Jones—infamously revised American history to make the central aspect of it the oppression of blacks.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, which gave the AP $500,000 in 2022, recently attacked the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning affirmative action at universities, suggesting that such a move “impedes colleges and universities from selecting their own student bodies and fully addressing systemic racial inequalities that persist.”

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation gave $2.5 million to the AP’s climate education initiative and another $400,000 to its “democracy journal initiative”—democracy, in this case, meaning transgender ideology for children.

Lastly, the Rockefeller Foundation gave the AP $750,000 in 2021 for a climate-change initiative meant to “make opportunity universal.”

The AP was one of several outlets that drew heavy criticism for working with a pro-Hamas photographer who had advance knowledge of the terrorist group’s planned Oct. 7 massacre, where more than 1,200 innocent Israelis were slaughtered.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

