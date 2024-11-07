Illegal Immigrants Make Last Dash to Border Before Trump Returns to Office

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) A group of around 100 illegal immigrants rushed to cross the border in Eagle Pass, Texas after Donald Trump was victorious in the 2024 presidential election, according to the New York Post.

Border Patrol sources said the illegal immigrants crossed the Rio Grande River and were mostly from Central and South America.

There were also about a dozen unaccompanied children with the group.

The group was stopped by border agents and transported to a bus for processing.

Under the Biden administration the United States saw an unprecedented amount of illegals pour into the country.

In the days leading up to the election, a caravan of almost 3,000 from Mexico headed to the border to cross before the transfer of the presidency.

“If Trump wins, they are gonna try to get here before he’s in office,” a source told the Post prior to the election. “It’s one last f**k you to America.”

The caravan had dwindled to half since Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 election, according to Reuters.

Americans clearly had enough of open borders as Trump’s campaign focused on restoring the border and deporting all criminal illegal aliens.

Trump said he would resecure the border in his Wednesday morning acceptance speech from Mar-a-Lago.

“We’re gonna have to seal up those borders, and we’re gonna have to let people come into our country,” he said. “We want people to come back in.”

The president-elect also said he planned to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

Trump managed to flip a historically Democrat border county in Texas that has a 97% Hispanic population, according to Newsweek.

Prior to the recent election, Starr County had not turned red since 1892.

Texas was one of the main states facing an influx of illegal immigration.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott previously bussed illegals to sanctuary cities in hopes of trying to curb the problem.