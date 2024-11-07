Some Dems Want Biden to Resign So Kamala Can Be the Temporary President

(Headline USA) Some Democrats want President Joe Biden to resign so that Vice President Kamala Harris can serve as president for the few months before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

NewsNation contributor Kurt Burdella argued that such a sacrifice from Biden is necessary after Harris’s humiliating loss.

“I think if you’re President Joe Biden, there’s nothing left to run for. There’s nothing left to really do,” he said on Wednesday. “Pardon your son, then resign and elevate Kamala Harris to the presidency and make one more mark in the history books while you can.”

Burdella stated Biden does not have very little relevancy left.

“Again, you have a very short runway left of being relevant and being able to make your mark in a historic way. Why not do it that way?” he questioned.

Several Democrats online agreed.

“Since we’re never ever going to see a brown person or a woman nominated for President ever again, Biden should resign tomorrow and give Kamala Harris and us a bit of history for the next two months,” one user wrote on X.

The Left has lashed out at Biden in the wake of Trump’s decisive victory, blaming the 81-year-old for running for reelection instead of passing the torch to Harris or another Democratic candidate before it was too late.

“He shouldn’t have run,” Jim Manley, a top aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, told Politico. “This is no time to pull punches or be concerned about anyone’s feelings. He and his staff have done an enormous amount of damage to this country.”

Biden’s allies in the White House, however, have pushed back, arguing that Trump’s momentum would have been too great for any candidate to overcome.

“People, for whatever reason, feel it was better four years ago—and I don’t think we could fight that,” one longtime Democratic operative said, citing Trump’s historic gains among Hispanic and black voters. “We just have a bad brand right now.”