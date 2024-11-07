RFK Jr. Says He Plans to ‘Clear Out’ ‘Corruption’ in the FDA, CDC

(Headline USA) Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this week that he plans to clean house at the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Kennedy, who could take on a prominent role in the next Trump administration, was asked what his top priorities would be starting next year if he’s chosen to serve in Trump’s cabinet.

President Trump has asked me to do three things:

1. Clean up the corruption in our government health agencies.

2. Return those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science.

3. Make America Healthy Again by ending the chronic disease epidemic. pic.twitter.com/WHMOsD0CiI — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 6, 2024

“Clearing out the top level federal service workers that are currently at the FDA and the CDC,” Kennedy responded. “In some categories, their entire departments, like the nutrition department in the FDA, they have to go. They’re not doing their job.”

He discussed how other countries do not add unnecessary ingredients to its food.

“They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have [cereal] in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada, and it’s got two or three?” he added.

Asked whether he’d consider eliminating some of these agencies altogether, Kennedy was less enthusiastic.

“To eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that,” Kennedy said. “But I can get the corruption out of the agencies. This is what I’ve been doing for 40 years.”

Kennedy also hit back at the Left for spreading false narratives about his beliefs.

“I’m not going to take away anybody’s vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vaccine,” he said. “If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have a choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.”

Trump praised Kennedy during his victory speech on Tuesday night and hinted that Kennedy would help set the tone for his administration’s policies on health and wellness.

Kennedy reiterated this week that his “Make America Health Again” movement is just getting started.

