Saturday, February 17, 2024

Obama-Appointed US Attorney Admits Fani Willis Testimony Was A ‘Train Wreck’

'It reminded me of watching a criminal defendant take the stand. You know, they don’t have to do that.... and you can tell that the defendant thinks that they’re smarter than everyone in the room...'

(Headline USA) An Obama-appointed U.S. Attorney blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following her testimony in court Thursday, calling it a “train wreck,” according to Fox News.

During a panel appearance on CNN This Morning, Michael Moore argued Willis’s combative and rambling answers about whether she had an inappropriate relationship with Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor she hired to prosecute her case against former President Donald Trump, undermined her case.

“It just becomes a train wreck,” he said of Willis’s testimony. “It just went off the tracks. It reminded me of watching a criminal defendant take the stand. You know, they don’t have to do that. And you see it, and you can tell that the defendant thinks that they’re smarter than everyone in the room.”

Moore went on to write off Willis’s testimony as “not credible,” pointing out that her answers contradicted past statements Wade made in his divorce proceedings.

“He was going to her house and visiting her alone some number of times, years before she claims—or a year before they claim they were dating,” he explained. “That strikes me as a little bit odd, I mean, not a big deal, but was she having other—entertaining other members of the prosecution team? No, just him. Nobody was there to see it.”

He also said he was skeptical of Willis’s claim that she reimbursed Wade for the lavish trips he took her on in cash.

“You know, I have a hard time just thinking about a district attorney paying everything in cash. Nothing wrong with cash, but it‘s convenient right now,” he said.

Moore has previously called on Willis to resign from the case, arguing that she has become an unwelcome distraction in the Trump case.

“I really think that in this type of case, with these allegations, this case is bigger than any one prosecutor,” he said. “And I think, probably, to preserve the case and to show that what’s of most importance to her is the facts of the Trump case, opposed to her political career,” she should step down, he said.

