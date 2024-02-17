Quantcast
Friday, February 16, 2024

Manchin Rules Out Third-Party Presidential Bid

'Hypothetically, if I was picking my running mate, really who I would ask right now is Mitt Romney...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Joe Manchin
Joe Manchin / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced this week that he will not launch an independent presidential bid, potentially ending months of speculation about his political future.

“I will not be seeking a third-party run. I will not be involved in a presidential run,” Manchin said during a speech at West Virginia University.

He said he’s decided to invest his time in a new campaign group started by his daughter, called “Americans Together.”

The goal of the organization, he said, is to elevate the “moderate majority” and reject “extremism” in politics.

“I’m working with my daughter, working with people that we have around Americans Together and putting all my efforts toward that,” Manchin said Friday.

The West Virginia Democrat was one of the names floated by No Labels, a nonpartisan organization that is looking to launch its own ticket if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the two parties’ respective nominees.

Manchin himself has flirted with the idea, suggesting at a different event just a day before his announcement that he would tap Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, as his vice president.

“Hypothetically, if I was picking my running mate, really who I would ask right now is Mitt Romney,” Manchin said.

Romney responded to Manchin’s comment in a statement, joking, “Well, that’s really presumptuous. I would be the president. He would be my running mate.”

The failed 2012 Republican candidate also confirmed he has no intention of running for the White House this year.

“No, I’m not going to run for president,” he added. “Certainly I’m not running for vice president. But [Manchin is] kind to say that. We’re good friends.”

Romney then added that he will “not” be voting for Trump if he is the 2024 GOP nominee, citing a Manhattan jury’s finding last year that Trump abused author E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

“I will not be voting for President Trump. I must admit that I find sexual assault to be a line I will not cross in the people I select to be my president,” Romney said.

He has reportedly written in his wife Ann’s name for the past two presidential election cycles.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Calls for Impeachment Halt After DOJ Charges Informant
Next article
Illegal Alien Tied to Brutal Cop Beating Granted $1 Bail Despite Outcry

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com