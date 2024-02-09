Bragg Backtracks, Indicts Cop-Beating Illegal Aliens—Two Still at Large

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has declared the criminal indictment of seven illegal aliens captured on video brutally assaulting two NYPD officers who were responding to reports of a disturbance in Times Square.

The indictments followed widespread condemnation directed at Bragg for his failure to secure bail for four individuals initially accused of participating in the cop beating. After their release, the individuals gestured their middle fingers at reporters outside the police precinct.

“The assault on our police officers in Times Square outraged and sickened me,” Bragg said in a press statement on Thursday. “We have absolutely no tolerance for this despicable behavior.”

Facing mounting criticism, Bragg defended the release of the illegal aliens without bail, asserting that video footage alone was insufficient evidence to identify the suspects. However, on Thursday, he stated that everyone involved had been identified before the indictment.

WATCH: DA Alvin Bragg REFUSES to answer why the illegal immigrants accused of brutally attacking NYPD officers were released They can’t defend their insanity. pic.twitter.com/87nO0pLrkO — ACT For America (@ACTforAmerica) February 3, 2024

“Our joint investigation with the NYPD helped us determine the alleged roles of new individuals involved, including some who are charged with having committed the most violent conduct and have not yet been apprehended,” Bragg added.

During a press conference, Bragg showcased the video and identified five out of the seven individuals. The last two remain at large, and their indictments are currently under seal.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Yorman Reveron and Kelvin Servita Arocha face charges of two counts of assault in the second degree and one count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.

Wilson Juarez and Yohenry Brito were charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence. Additionally, Juarez faces two counts of hindering prosecution in the third degree and Brito faces one count.

The initial release of the illegal aliens prompted bipartisan criticism against Bragg. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, declared that Bragg should have sought bail for the accused individuals.

WATCH: CNN’s Erica Hill quite literally stunned speechless after CNN’s John Miller said migrants steal in NY, spend in FL, but return to NY because they’ll actually be held accountable in the sunshine state: “So what the detectives are telling me is, they have crews here that… pic.twitter.com/XHvcKmelqe — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) February 2, 2024

On Tuesday, 20 Republicans in the state Senate urged Hochul to remove Bragg from office over his initial failure to obtain bail for the illegal aliens.