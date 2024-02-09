Quantcast
Thursday, February 8, 2024

Bragg Backtracks, Indicts Cop-Beating Illegal Aliens—Two Still at Large

'We have absolutely no tolerance for this despicable behavior...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alvin Bragg
Alvin Bragg / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has declared the criminal indictment of seven illegal aliens captured on video brutally assaulting two NYPD officers who were responding to reports of a disturbance in Times Square.

The indictments followed widespread condemnation directed at Bragg for his failure to secure bail for four individuals initially accused of participating in the cop beating. After their release, the individuals gestured their middle fingers at reporters outside the police precinct.

“The assault on our police officers in Times Square outraged and sickened me,” Bragg said in a press statement on Thursday. “We have absolutely no tolerance for this despicable behavior.”

Facing mounting criticism, Bragg defended the release of the illegal aliens without bail, asserting that video footage alone was insufficient evidence to identify the suspects. However, on Thursday, he stated that everyone involved had been identified before the indictment.

“Our joint investigation with the NYPD helped us determine the alleged roles of new individuals involved, including some who are charged with having committed the most violent conduct and have not yet been apprehended,” Bragg added. 

During a press conference, Bragg showcased the video and identified five out of the seven individuals. The last two remain at large, and their indictments are currently under seal. 

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Yorman Reveron and Kelvin Servita Arocha face charges of two counts of assault in the second degree and one count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree. 

Wilson Juarez and Yohenry Brito were charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence. Additionally, Juarez faces two counts of hindering prosecution in the third degree and Brito faces one count. 

The initial release of the illegal aliens prompted bipartisan criticism against Bragg. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, declared that Bragg should have sought bail for the accused individuals.

On Tuesday, 20 Republicans in the state Senate urged Hochul to remove Bragg from office over his initial failure to obtain bail for the illegal aliens.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Maricopa Swears-In Ex-Republican Sheriff after Resignation of Soros-Backed Penzone
Next article
Dem. Mass. Gov. Nominates Ex-‘Girlfriend’ to State’s Highest Court

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com