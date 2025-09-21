Sunday, September 21, 2025

Ilhan Omar Doubles Down on Kirk Smear: Leave Him in ‘Dustbin of History’

'What I find jarring is that there are so many people willing to excuse the most reprehensible things that he said...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., escalated her smear campaign against slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk, declaring in a recent interview that his legacy belongs in the “dustbin of history.” 

Omar made the comments Friday during a lengthy interview on CNN’s The Source, where host Kaitlan Collins—nearly apologizing for pressing her—asked if her criticism was appropriate so soon after Kirk’s assassination. 

In response, Omar said, “What I find jarring is that there are so many people willing to excuse the most reprehensible things that he said—that they agree with that, that they’re willing to have monuments for him, that they want to create a day to honor him, and that they want to produce resolutions in the House of congress honoring his life and legacy.” 

She added, “It is one thing to care about his life, because obviously so many people loved him, including his children and wife. But I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind. That should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day.” 

These remarks marked the latest in Omar’s media tour attacking Kirk and Republicans for seeking to honor his legacy with a congressional resolution. 

Omar has repeatedly and falsely accused Kirk of attacking “black women,” claiming he was full of hatred and spewed racism. She even endorsed a video by a user who smeared Kirk as a “reprehensible human being.” 

These remarks nearly triggered a censure resolution, but it failed after four Republicans—Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., Mike Flood, R-Neb., Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif.—sided with Democrats to shield her. 

