DOJ Launches ‘Threat Assessment’ after Newsom Posts about Noem

'We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe Trump administration engaged in melodrama on Saturday, launching a “threat assessment” after California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office posted a message about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. 

On Saturday morning, Newsom’s press office wrote on X that Noem was “going to have a bad day today,” then added, “You’re welcome, America.” 

Acting U.S. Attorney Central District of California Bill Essayli said he interpreted the post as a threat against Noem, prompting immediate involvement from federal prosecutors and the U.S. Secret Service. 

“We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials,” a pearl-clutching Essayli wrote in response, noting the matter was referred to the Secret Service for a “full threat assessment.” 

The Secret Service confirmed receipt of the referral but said it would not comment on “specific protective intelligence matters.” 

Hours later, Newsom’s office tried to spin the remark, suggesting the post was about the governor signing “historic legislation” to protect so-called immigrant communities and hold President Donald Trump “accountable.” 

The law aims to bar law enforcement officers from covering their faces during operations, a move seemingly aimed at ICE agents who wear masks while apprehending illegal aliens. 

DHS noted that agents conceal their faces due to ongoing threats against officers identified online. A violation of Newsom’s new law would be treated as a misdemeanor.

It remains unclear how the state intends to enforce the measure on federal agents who are subject to federal, not state, law. 

In an X post, Newsom framed the unenforceable law as proof California refuses “to be bullied by these ‘secret police’ tactics — and we’ll keep standing up for Californians against this administration’s dangerous actions.” 

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin blasted the move, telling journalist Breanna Morello that Newsom was deliberately endangering ICE officers. 

“Sanctuary politicians’ rhetoric comparing ICE to ‘secret police’—likening them to Gestapo—is diabolical,” she added. “This comes after today his office threatened Secretary Noem saying she would ‘have a bad day.’” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
