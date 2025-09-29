Portland Arsonists Attack ICE… Cube

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) On Tuesday, arsonists targeted the tour bus of rapper Ice Cube’s crew after apparently mistaking the hip-hop legend for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Only in Portland… Ice Cube’s tour bus was set on fire outside his concert by Antifa Officials are reviewing footage — and yes, people actually think it may have been attacked because someone confused “ICE CUBE” with ICE agents 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GTrfZjiuEa — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 27, 2025

A representative of the rapper (real name O’Shea Jackson Sr.) confirmed that a bus from his Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour was firebombed in downtown Portland following a Monday night performance at the Portland Moda Center, the Gateway Pundit reported.

It was likely an act of “random vandalism,” according to his publicist, Tresa Sanders.

“I’m not taking this incident as a personal attack,” Sanders said. “A coward like that would burn anybody’s property that was out there at the time.”

However, Portland Fire & Rescue, which responded to the burning bus call, said the matter remained under investigation as of Friday.

The official Ice Cube account on X appeared to make reference to the arson in a lighthearted post on Thursday, as he returned to his home state of California.

“Portland was smokin’. Oakland, what you got for me tonight?” it said.

Portland was smokin’. Oakland, what you got for me tonight? pic.twitter.com/AAahH0dDzl — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 25, 2025

Jackson’s former supergroup, N.W.A., helped pioneer the genre of West Coast gangsta rap with their seminal 1989 album Straight Outta Compton. (Jackson was portrayed in a 2015 biopic by his own son, O’Shea Jr.)

The album notably featured the hit song “F**k Tha Police,” on which Jackson had lead writing credit.

Those anti-authoritarian sentiments have since been embraced by predominantly white anarchist groups like Antifa, which was recently re-named a domestic terrorist organization by President Donald Trump following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

But while left-wing radicals have leaned into slogans like “defund the police” and “All Cops Are B***ards,” Jackson has more recently moderated his own views.

He spoke publicly to condemn Kirk’s assassination, saying “You don’t never want to see nobody get murdered because of their opinion … That can happen to any one of us.”

Ice Cube on Charlie Kirk: “You don't never want to see nobody get murdered because of their opinion … That can happen to any one of us.” pic.twitter.com/Wtyr7KrOPg — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 26, 2025

Jackson also joined Tucker Carlson for a 2023 ride-along through South Central Los Angeles—where he made clear that he had no particular political allegiance, nor any love for organizations that virtue-signaled support for the black community without backing it up.

“You know, the NBA is full of great slogans, and they write ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the court and they do all those things, but pretty full of s**t when the rubber meets the road,” Jackson said. “Maybe that’s why they put the slogans on the court so they won’t have to do anything.”

Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube. (next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio) pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023

In response to the ongoing insurrection in Portland against ICE and other federal agencies, Trump recently authorized Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to the troubled city, which was ground-zero for Antifa-driven terrorist activity during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

🚨 BOMBSHELL: TRUMP DEPLOYS TROOPS TO PORTLAND 🚨 President Trump just made it official: he’s sending in troops to Portland, Oregon to crush the Antifa domestic terrorists who have turned an American neighborhood into a literal war zone — while city leaders look the other way.… pic.twitter.com/wVClqOpxum — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) September 27, 2025

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump wrote Saturday in a post on Truth Social. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.