Hope Hicks Breaks Silence in Hard-Hitting Op-Ed Supporting Trump 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hope Hicks, the longtime Trump communications aide, opened up in a Monday New York Post op-ed to endorse the former president. She has largely remained silent about her friendship with him.

In the piece, Hicks recounted her decade working for Trump, their 2016 victory, and their plan to repeat history on Nov. 5.

“In early 2015, I was working in communications at the Trump Organization when Trump, my boss, told a small group of us he would be running for president,” Hicks wrote. “From our first trip to Iowa that January, I knew he was going to win.”

In the rare public commentary, Hicks also recalled Trump’s “politically incorrect” approach to politics.

“He was at times brash and controversial. He simultaneously became a pariah to the media and political class, and beloved by the people,” she affirmed. “He was authentic to his core, never not wearing a suit and tie — he always looked like he came straight from the boardroom no matter the occasion.”

In the early months of the 2016 presidential campaign, Hicks recounted that Trump often sat in the front passenger seat of his SUV to shake hands with people he came across.

“Crowds would form at every tiny airfield we dropped into, and he always took time to visit with the people who gathered to see him, often giving dollar bills to the children waiting,” she added.

Hicks continued, “His 2016 victory was not only a political shock but a remarkable triumph: the embodiment of the very American idea that you can achieve anything you set your mind to, and you can do it being exactly who you are.”

Hicks concluded the op-ed, affirming that she voted for Trump “for the same reason” she worked on his campaigns and in the White House: “because I know the American people can count on him.”

She wrote, “On Tuesday, vote for Donald Trump and join me as we write the next chapter in a story of American greatness we can all be part of.”

Earlier this year, Hicks faced vitriolic attacks from social media users after she testified in the infamous criminal case against Trump, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a radical leftist who ran for office on the promise to go after the former president.