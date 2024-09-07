Quantcast
Saturday, September 7, 2024

Biden Won’t Pardon Hunter to Make Trump Witch Hunts Look Good

'It's still no...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe and Hunter Biden
Joe and Hunter Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden will not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who made her statement on Sept. 5, 2024, during her regular afternoon briefing.

The news came right before the crucial 2024 election, which could mean that the reason why Joe decided not to pardon his son was that the regime wanted to indicate that witch hunts on Donald Trump were not examples of political persecution since even Hunter is “not above the law,” as some leftist propagandists like to say.

There is also a theory that Hunter would be pardoned after the election by either his father or Harris if Joe leaves the White House before the end of his term.

The Post Millennial wrote that a reporter asked Jean-Pierre if Hunter’s changing his plea had any influence on the “calculus” of Biden’s decision. Jean-Pierre responded that Joe doesn’t intend to pardon Hunter.

“It’s still no,” Jean-Pierre said about Joe pardoning Hunter.

She also said she didn’t “have anything to say” about whether Hunter’s predicament contributed to Joe’s decision not to seek a second term as president.

The news source reported that on Sept. 5, 2024, Hunter pleaded guilty to nine tax evasion charges, three of which were felonies, in a Los Angeles court.

In pleading guilty on Hunter’s behalf, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said he decided to save his family from more grief and finally end the trial.

“Your honor has basically indicated that there’s a need to address the public interest, but Mr. Biden also has to address the private interest. This has been a difficult time for him and his family. Enough is enough,” Lowell said.

Biden’s lawyers had wanted to enter an “Alford plea,” in which Hunter would have pleaded guilty while maintaining his innocence. However, they agreed to drop that course of action after meeting with prosecutors.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Harris-Walz Campaign Claimed It Doesn’t Take Money from Lobbyists; Public Records Say Otherwise
Next article
1.5 Million Ram Trucks Recalled

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com