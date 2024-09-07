Biden Won’t Pardon Hunter to Make Trump Witch Hunts Look Good

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden will not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who made her statement on Sept. 5, 2024, during her regular afternoon briefing.

The news came right before the crucial 2024 election, which could mean that the reason why Joe decided not to pardon his son was that the regime wanted to indicate that witch hunts on Donald Trump were not examples of political persecution since even Hunter is “not above the law,” as some leftist propagandists like to say.

There is also a theory that Hunter would be pardoned after the election by either his father or Harris if Joe leaves the White House before the end of his term.

The Post Millennial wrote that a reporter asked Jean-Pierre if Hunter’s changing his plea had any influence on the “calculus” of Biden’s decision. Jean-Pierre responded that Joe doesn’t intend to pardon Hunter.

“It’s still no,” Jean-Pierre said about Joe pardoning Hunter.

She also said she didn’t “have anything to say” about whether Hunter’s predicament contributed to Joe’s decision not to seek a second term as president.

The news source reported that on Sept. 5, 2024, Hunter pleaded guilty to nine tax evasion charges, three of which were felonies, in a Los Angeles court.

In pleading guilty on Hunter’s behalf, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said he decided to save his family from more grief and finally end the trial.

“Your honor has basically indicated that there’s a need to address the public interest, but Mr. Biden also has to address the private interest. This has been a difficult time for him and his family. Enough is enough,” Lowell said.

Biden’s lawyers had wanted to enter an “Alford plea,” in which Hunter would have pleaded guilty while maintaining his innocence. However, they agreed to drop that course of action after meeting with prosecutors.