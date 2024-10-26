Trump May Pardon Hunter Biden

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump recently announced that it is possible that he would pardon Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The Washington Times reported that Hunter is facing sentencing in December of this year on criminal convictions.

“I wouldn’t take it off the books,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt in an interview that aired Thursday, according to the Times.

Trump said that the reason why he would consider pardoning Hunter would be because he faced political persecution himself.

“See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously … and Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy. All you had to do is see the laptop from hell,” Trump said, referring to a now infamous Hunter’s laptop that exposed his and his father’s corruption. “But I happen to think it’s very bad for our country.”

Even though conservatives like author Miranda Devine always thought that Joe would use his power to pardon his son, the White House denied that this would happen. Joe also claimed that he would not pardon Hunter if he were convicted.

“Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us,” Biden said. “A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean… As the president, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”

Some conservatives assumed that the reason why Joe decided not to pardon his son, despite previously using his political power and connections to benefit himself and his family, was because the Democrats wanted to make Trump witchhunts look fair, especially considering that Trump was only becoming more popular when the Left was using every single legal tool to persecute him.