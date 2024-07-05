Quantcast
Woman Dies after Being Shoved in Front of San Francisco Train

A survey found that 45% of people surveyed chose not to ride the BART because they are concerned about safety.

Posted by Molly Bruns
BART
BART / IMAGE: KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA via YouTube

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) A 74-year-old woman, Corazon Dandan, died afterbeing pushed in front of a Bay Area Regional Transit train late Monday night, according to NextShark.

Police arrested Trevor Belmont, 49, at the scene for allegedly pushing Dandan on the tracks of the BART train at the Powell Street Station in San Francisco.

Dandan reportedly hit her head on the platform after Belmont’s push; passers by called an ambulance and authorities rushed her to San Francisco General Hospital where she passed soon after.

Authorities reported that Belmont was a homeless man who was the focal point of over 20 crimes in San Francisco since 2013.

“This is an active investigation. BART PD is interviewing witnesses and processing evidence,” said the transit agency’s investigative arm in a statement.

“The investigation includes the review of surveillance video,” it added. “Investigators are still working to determine a motive for this incident.”

Ridership on the BART train dropped as concerns surrounding safety of the train rose. The BART police report showed an increase in violent crime and higher arrest rates.

Arrests on the BART increased 62% from 2022 to 2023.

Another survey by the Bay Area Council found that 45% of people surveyed chose not to ride the BART because they are concerned about safety.

The department said they planned to increase officer presence by recruiting more officers and increasing their circulation on the system.

The BART police force is known for their progressive policing efforts. They are not armed.

Los Angeles implemented a similar, city-wide “Unarmed Response Program” in order to curb violent police confrontations in 2021.

Dandan was a telephone operator at the Westin St. Francis and several other hotels; she did not have to work, but chose to because she enjoyed her job.

Her neighbors described her as “friendly,” “kind” and said she would often share her vegetables with them.

