Hunter Biden Downgrades to Rented Toyota After Trump Ends Tax-Paid Security

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden is pictured at his father's home in Delaware. / @FreeBeacon

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Hunter Biden is no longer riding high at taxpayers’ expense. 

Hunter, former President Joe Biden’s embattled son, was spotted in South Africa driving a rented Toyota sedan, Fox News reported Friday. 

Trump had yanked his taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection and black Chevy Suburban vehicles. 

Until March, Hunter had been chauffeured in heavily armored SUVs, shielded by as many as 18 Secret Service agents.

That lavish treatment ended after journalist Laura Loomer exposed his protection and Trump took notice. 

Secret Service protection traditionally covers only former presidents, their spouses, and children until the age of 16. 

Before leaving office, Biden extended the perk to his children, Hunter, 55, and Ashley Biden, 43, well into July. 

Trump slammed the arrangement on March 17 via Truth Social. 

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!” Trump wrote.

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list,” 

According to Fox News, Hunter and his family were photographed in a wealthy part of Cape Town paying for parking and entering a local butcher shop. Secret Service agents were notably absent. 

