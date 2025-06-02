Father of Child Cop ‘DJ’ Daniel Shares Heartbreaking Update

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The father of Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, the child battling brain cancer who went viral during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress earlier this year, has shared a heartbreaking health update.

In remarks to Fox 7 Austin on May 19, Theodis Daniel revealed that doctors discovered three new brain tumors.

“Just winging it day by day. He does have three new tumors,” Theodis said in remarks to Fox 7 Austin. “It’s rough, there isn’t a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You’re hearing that your child has a nasty disease.”

DJ Daniel’s dad, Theodis, on Friday revealed his son has three new tumors. DJ shares powerful words as he faces this latest challenge: “If you’ve got cancer, don’t give up on life. All you gotta do is pray, believe in God, and just keep that negative energy out of your mind.” pic.twitter.com/FbH0C82TXR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2025

“We’re just going around showing people, hey, you do care for one another. Let’s give compassion and let’s try to join and help each other get through things,” he added.

The White House also shared the health update in an X post. “DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country,” the White House posted, garnering 3.5 million views.

We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors. DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country. Agent Daniel, you're a true legend. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UH9sCOeWvE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2025

DJ gained viral notoriety after Trump honored him during his joint address to Congress on March 4, celebrating how the child had outlived a months-long prognosis dating back to 2018.

At the address, Trump made DJ’s dream come true by naming him an honorary member of the Secret Service. DJ’s face lighting up in that moment went viral on social media. DJ had always wanted to become a police officer.

We are concerned to learn this morning that DJ Daniel is facing new challenges. We've never met a more courageous and inspiring young man. The entire Secret Service family stands with him as he overcomes this next chapter. pic.twitter.com/L6PY743rY7 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 31, 2025