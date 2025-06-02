Sunday, June 1, 2025

Booker Makes the Same ‘Nazi’ Salute Dems Used to Smear Elon Musk

'Fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy. Legacy media like Newsweek lie relentlessly...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Cory Booker
Cory Booker / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USARepublican commentators and X users criticized the legacy media for ignoring a hand salute by Sen. Cory Booker, just weeks after it had raised an uproar over Elon Musk making the same gesture, which it labeled a Nazi salute. 

Booker, D-N.J., saluted attendees at the California Democratic Party convention by placing his hand on his chest and then raising it in an apparent display of appreciation. Musk made an identical gesture at President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.  

The difference? The media’s reaction. 

When Musk made the gesture, headlines flooded news channels and newspapers, tying him and the Trump administration to Nazism and fascism. 

When Booker did the same thing, the media’s outrage vanished. 

One of the clearest examples of what Republicans viewed as a double standard came from Newsweek, which ran a January piece headlined: “80 Years After Auschwitz, Elon Musk Keeps the Fascist Salute Alive.” 

In contrast, when it came to Booker, the outlet opted for: “MAGA Accuses Democratic Senator Cory Booker of Doing ‘Nazi Salute.’” 

In response, Musk wrote on X, “Fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy. Legacy media like Newsweek lie relentlessly.” 

In an earlier post, he said, “They are such hypocrites,” referring to Democrats. In another, he stated, “Legacy media is one big psy op.” 

According to critics, other outlets that piled on Musk but stayed silent on Booker included The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, MSNBC, NPR, USA Today, Reuters, Axios and ABC News. 

Libs of TikTok called out MSNBC directly: “Hi @MSNBC, you reported on Elon’s hand gesture and compared him to a n*zi. I was looking for your article on Cory Booker’s salute but I couldn’t find it.. I’m sure you probably just missed this story by mistake… Here’s the clip. I look forward to your report condemning him.” 

The attacks on Musk were part of a broader campaign to smear the incoming Trump administration following Republicans’ landslide victory in the 2024 election. 

The Nazi comparisons even triggered real-world violence. Tesla dealerships and vehicles were burned and defaced. At the time, Musk was serving as head of the Department of Government Efficiency. 

