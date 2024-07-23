Caravan of Illegals Rushing to U.S. Border Before November’s Election

(Headline USA) A caravan comprising more than 3,000 immigrants are heading toward the southern border in an attempt to enter the U.S. illegally before November’s election.

The illegal immigrants from a dozen Latin American nations are worried that former President Donald Trump will take office again, according to the New York Post.

“We are running the risk that permits [to cross the border] might be blocked,” Salvadoran migrant Miguel Salazar said, referring to President Joe Biden’s illegal parole program, which allows so-called asylum seekers to book appointments through the Customs and Border Protection app before they arrive at the border.

Salazar said that “everyone” in the caravan planned to claim asylum that way.

He also rejected arguments by open-borders opponents that illegal immigrants should be stopped from pouring into the U.S.

“We are not delinquents,” he claimed, without evidence. “We are hard-working people who have left our country to get ahead in life, because in our homeland we are suffering from many needs.”

Trump has vowed to spearhead the largest deportation crackdown in U.S. history if elected, citing the uptick in crime and massive strain on financial resources that the Biden administration’s wave of illegal immigration has brought into the U.S.

“Given the unprecedented millions of Biden illegal aliens who are invading our country, it is only common sense that when I’m re-elected, we will begin—and we have no choice—the largest deportation operation in American history,” he said earlier this month. “We will have to.”

The illegal immigrant crisis will likely be a continued hot point in the presidential race, especially if Democrats nominate Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed to be Biden’s “border czar,” to replace Biden at the top of the 2024 ticket.