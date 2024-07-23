‘F*** Your Baby!’: Black Woman Shoots Infant in Philly

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Recent video footage showed how a black woman shot a seven-month-old infant in Philadelphia, shouting, “F—k your baby!” as the child’s mother screamed in horror.

According to police who are searching for the suspect, the unidentified boy was sitting in a stroller in the northeast section of the city when the attacker opened fire on his parents — striking the tot in the leg on July 18, 2024.

Footage that the Philadelphia Police Department released showed the attacker strolling past the mother and child and then casually turning and firing at them from point-blank range.

“My baby!” the infant’s mom screamed after the baby cried out.

As expected, a person who decided to shoot at a baby responded with, “F—ck your baby, b-tch!”

A police source told NBC Philadelphia that, after shooting at the family, the black woman then walked away, leaving the infant behind.

Other reports indicated that the woman also turned and fired at the child’s father after he chased her.

WPVI-TV reported that after cops arrived, the parents were not at the scene. It was a random stranger who was good enough to take and bring the baby to the hospital.

“We’re very lucky that 7-month-old boy is in stable condition,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

After that, police questioned the child’s parents, who did not live in the neighborhood and were found a few blocks from the shooting location by the police officers.

“It took us about an hour to locate the mother and the father, who we have now,” Small said.

The New York Post reported that the black woman was described as heavy-set, black, with long dreadlocks, and wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which was started on the 4000 block of Meridian Street in Holmesburg at around 5:50 p.m., should contact police at 215-686-TIPS, according to the news source.