House Trump Shooting Task Force to Hold Final Hearing on Thursday

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempts has announced that it will hold its final hearing on Thursday with Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe.

The Task Force announced its final hearing Monday, setting it to be held publicly at 9:30 a.m. The hearing will cover both the July 13 Trump shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as the Sept. 15 assassination attempt against Trump at his Palm Beach golf course.

Noticeably absent from the Task Force’s hearing are FBI Director Christopher Wray, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and ATF Director Stephen Dettelbach. Wray testified about the Butler shooting before the House Judiciary Committee in July, but has otherwise been silent on the matter.

Last week, Wray and Mayorkas were scheduled to testify before the House and Senate last week about “threats to the homeland”—but they cancelled their appearances at the last minute.

The Task Force’s final report is due on Dec. 13.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., who chairs the House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempts, recently signaled that one of the outcomes of his investigation will be recommending that the Secret Service become an independent, standalone agency—removing it from being housed within the Department of Homeland Security.

“Separating them, truly making them this elite group to increase the numbers of the people they need, all the assets they need that’s the best approach,” Kelly told WENY News in an article last week. Kelly was likely referencing the fact that the Secret Service had to rely on agents from the DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations to assist with security at Butler and other campaign events.

Ranking member Rep. Jason Crow, D-Co., said the Task Force has interviewed 45 law enforcement officials, examined thousands of documents, and held several closed-door briefings as part of its investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.

Crow said in a statement that the final investigatory report will include recommendations to ensure “something like this never happens again.”

