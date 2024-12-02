Quantcast
Monday, December 2, 2024

House Trump Shooting Task Force to Hold Final Hearing on Thursday

Noticeably absent from the Task Force’s hearing are FBI Director Christopher Wray, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and ATF Director Stephen Dettelbach...

Posted by Ken Silva
U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, left, and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate testify before a Joint Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing examining the security failures leading to the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempts has announced that it will hold its final hearing on Thursday with Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe.

The Task Force announced its final hearing Monday, setting it to be held publicly at 9:30 a.m. The hearing will cover both the July 13 Trump shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as the Sept. 15 assassination attempt against Trump at his Palm Beach golf course.

Noticeably absent from the Task Force’s hearing are FBI Director Christopher Wray, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and ATF Director Stephen Dettelbach. Wray testified about the Butler shooting before the House Judiciary Committee in July, but has otherwise been silent on the matter.

Last week, Wray and Mayorkas were scheduled to testify before the House and Senate last week  about “threats to the homeland”—but they cancelled their appearances at the last minute.

The Task Force’s final report is due on Dec. 13.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., who chairs the House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempts, recently signaled that one of the outcomes of his investigation will be recommending that the Secret Service become an independent, standalone agency—removing it from being housed within the Department of Homeland Security.

“Separating them, truly making them this elite group to increase the numbers of the people they need, all the assets they need that’s the best approach,” Kelly told WENY News in an article last week. Kelly was likely referencing the fact that the Secret Service had to rely on agents from the DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations to assist with security at Butler and other campaign events.

Ranking member Rep. Jason Crow, D-Co., said the Task Force has interviewed 45 law enforcement officials, examined thousands of documents, and held several closed-door briefings as part of its investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.

Crow said in a statement that the final investigatory report will include recommendations to ensure “something like this never happens again.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Deputies Killed in Florida Worked w/ Trump’s Security Detail
Next article
House GOP’s Final COVID Report Lauds Operation Warp Speed as ‘Tremendous Success’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com