Monday, December 2, 2024

Deputies Killed in Florida Worked w/ Trump’s Security Detail

'From motorcades to blocking travel routes, these deputies worked very closely within the lawyers of protection for the President-elect...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Corporal Luis Paez was one of the 3 deputies killed in a car crash in Nov. 2024 who previously worked w/ Trump's security. PHOTO: PBSO
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in a Nov. 20 car crash previously worked with Donald Trump’s security detail in numerous events.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies—Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller and Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz—were killed by a female driver while conducting traffic enforcement. The woman was reportedly not impaired, but overcorrected when she tried passing a car to her right.

Paez and Walle were killed immediately while Diaz died about five days later.

According to WPTV News in Florida, the three deputies worked “hand-in-glove” with the Secret Service on the Trump protection detail.

“From motorcades to blocking travel routes, these deputies worked very closely within the lawyers of protection for the President-elect,” the outlet reported last week.

https://youtu.be/y51YF4Rrobg?si=M_EOaWTqJ6QPOCRD

Secret Service “challenge coins” were reportedly left behind at the scene of crash. According to former Secret Service agent Tim Miller, agents use such coins as a way to respect and honor those who receive them.

“You’re working with these guys every day, and they become family,” Miller reportedly said. “And so the Secret Service is hurting right now, on a level that only law enforcement members can understand.”

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Paez began his career at PBSO in January of 1988 as a Corrections Deputy before moving to Road Patrol—serving passionately as a motor deputy for more than 20 years. Waller served for over 18 years in its motor unit, having started his law enforcement career with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before it merged with PBSO in October 2008.  Diaz, joined PBSO in 2004 and was a member of the motor unit for over 10 years.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw reportedly said President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance have reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office with their condolences.

“We again mourn the loss of our brothers who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting Palm Beach County. We stand together, honoring their memory and supporting their families, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow,” PBSO said in a press release.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

