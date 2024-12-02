House GOP’s Final COVID Report Lauds Operation Warp Speed as ‘Tremendous Success’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released its final report on Monday, debunking the scientific basis for lockdowns, vaccine mandates and other COVID-era government policies.

The 557-page report also found that—contrary to what Dr. Anthony Fauci and other government officials insisted—the U.S. National Institutes of Health funded controversial gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The subcommittee deemed that “the possibility that COVID-19 emerged because of a laboratory or research related accident is not a conspiracy theory.”

However, the report also defended the Trump administration’s controversial Operation Warp Speed, which fast-tracked the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. Critics, including the nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, have argued that the MNRA shots produced by Warp Speed have had massive health side effects—while failing to stop the spread of COVID.

But according to the House GOP’s report, “Operation Warp Speed was a tremendous success and a model to build upon in the future.

“The vaccines, which are now probably better characterized as therapeutics, undoubtedly saved millions of lives by diminishing likelihood of severe disease and death,” the report said.

“The subcommittee report quoted Dr. Fauci as one of its sources that Warp Speed was a success. By nearly all accounts, this was an incredible feat of science which was made possible by the unique structure of OWS. Dr. Fauci, though reluctant to give credit to the Trump Administration, characterized the effort as ‘the best decision [he’s] ever made with regard to an intervention as director of the institute,’” the report said.

You really can't make this crap up: One of the main sources underpinning the COVID subcommittee's conclusion that Operation Warp Speed was a success is …. Dr. Fauci Your House GOP, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/vNH03wsepL — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 2, 2024

“Dr. Fauci also testified that OWS was a ‘great success.’”

The report also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for sewing public distrust with Operation Warp Speed, referring to the fact that she said she wouldn’t commit to getting the jab while Trump was president in 2020.

While the House GOP apparently fell in line with Trump’s pro-Warp Speed stance, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for his part, has called to hold those accountable who rushed the vaccine and pushed for it to be mandatory.

“We need a reckoning for what this government did during COVID-19. That includes the MNRA shots,” he said during a presidential debate last December, citing the FDA’s approval of the vaccine for six-month-old babies as one of the more heinous moves by the pharmaceutical industry.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.