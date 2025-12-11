House Passes Massive $901 Billion National Defense Authorization Act

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The House on Wednesday passed the $901 billion 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the sweeping annual military spending bill that will be combined with a supplemental bill passed earlier in the year to bring the total US military budget to over $1 trillion.

The bill passed in a vote of 312-112 and received significant support from Democrats, with 115 voting in favor. A total of 18 Republicans and 94 Democrats voted against the legislation. The NDAA now heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to pass and then be sent to President Trump’s desk.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) voted against the legislation, citing the foreign military aid packed into the bill as the reason for her opposition. The bill includes $1 billion in military aid for Taiwan, $800 million for Ukraine to be disbursed over the next two years, $650 million for Israel, on top of the $3.3 billion it receives through the State Department, and other provisions.

The NDAA includes a new provision to ensure Israel is not impacted by global arms restrictions that have been imposed in response to its genocidal war in Gaza. The amendment requires a review of the arms restrictions and says the US will take steps to “mitigate” and “gaps” it may find.

The spending bill also includes at least two provisions that go against President Trump’s agenda, including amendments to block troop drawdowns from Europe and South Korea and a provision to require the Pentagon to release to Congress videos of its bombings of alleged drug boats in Latin America.

If the Pentagon doesn’t hand over the videos, the amendment would withhold a quarter of the travel budget for US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who has been under increasing scrutiny due to the September 2 bombing that involved multiple strikes to kill survivors.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.