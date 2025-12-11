Thursday, December 11, 2025

House Passes Massive $901 Billion National Defense Authorization Act

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Pentagon
The Pentagon / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The House on Wednesday passed the $901 billion 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the sweeping annual military spending bill that will be combined with a supplemental bill passed earlier in the year to bring the total US military budget to over $1 trillion.

The bill passed in a vote of 312-112 and received significant support from Democrats, with 115 voting in favor. A total of 18 Republicans and 94 Democrats voted against the legislation. The NDAA now heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to pass and then be sent to President Trump’s desk.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) voted against the legislation, citing the foreign military aid packed into the bill as the reason for her opposition. The bill includes $1 billion in military aid for Taiwan, $800 million for Ukraine to be disbursed over the next two years, $650 million for Israel, on top of the $3.3 billion it receives through the State Department, and other provisions.

The NDAA includes a new provision to ensure Israel is not impacted by global arms restrictions that have been imposed in response to its genocidal war in Gaza. The amendment requires a review of the arms restrictions and says the US will take steps to “mitigate” and “gaps” it may find.

The spending bill also includes at least two provisions that go against President Trump’s agenda, including amendments to block troop drawdowns from Europe and South Korea and a provision to require the Pentagon to release to Congress videos of its bombings of alleged drug boats in Latin America.

If the Pentagon doesn’t hand over the videos, the amendment would withhold a quarter of the travel budget for US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who has been under increasing scrutiny due to the September 2 bombing that involved multiple strikes to kill survivors.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Orders Trump to End California National Guard Troop Deployment in Los Angeles

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com