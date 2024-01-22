House Leaders Hint at Imminent Mayorkas Impeachment After Jan. 31

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Republican-led impeachment proceedings against Alejandro Mayorkas, the scandal-plagued DHS secretary, are nearing the finish line, according to two congressional leaders who spoke on Sunday.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., both provided updates on the impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas, focusing on what they characterized as the DHS chief’s dereliction of duty at the southern border.

“The Founding Fathers talked about breach of public trust was sufficient for impeachment, and we intend to go forward. Chairman Mark Green is doing a great job. We’re working together: articles of impeachment [on] January 31st, and we will impeach him after that,” Mccaul said in an interview with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Echoing McCaul’s remarks, Green expressed that Mayorkas has violated federal law by refusing to deport illegal aliens crossing the southern border. “[Mayorkas] has subverted the laws passed by congress, ignoring a coequal branch of government,” Green said.

“It’s very clear, the law says, ‘Shall detain,’ and Mayorkas has done everything not to detain. In fact, he’s created systems of what he calls, ‘Lawful parole,’ but it’s totally contradicting the Immigration and Nationality Act that was passed by this congress,” Green continued.

The House Homeland Security chairman is leading an impeachment investigation into Mayorkas over what many describe as widespread lawlessness at the southern border. In December alone, Border Patrol encountered 302,000 illegal aliens—the highest number ever recorded in U.S. history and the first time the number has exceeded 300,000.

“The executive branch executes the laws, congress writes laws,” Green added. “If a cabinet secretary doesn’t believe in those laws, he should run for congress and come over here and change them. He shouldn’t just like a king, do whatever he wants. And that’s basically what Mayorkas has done.”

If Republicans proceed with such a resolution, Mayorkas would be the second cabinet member to be impeached. The only cabinet member previously impeached was Defense Secretary William Belknap in 1876, over a corruption scandal in the Grant administration.