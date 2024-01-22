Quantcast
Sunday, January 21, 2024

House Leaders Hint at Imminent Mayorkas Impeachment After Jan. 31

'It's very clear, the law says, ‘Shall detain,’ and Mayorkas has done everything not to detain...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alejandro Mayorkas
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Republican-led impeachment proceedings against Alejandro Mayorkas, the scandal-plagued DHS secretary, are nearing the finish line, according to two congressional leaders who spoke on Sunday. 

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., both provided updates on the impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas, focusing on what they characterized as the DHS chief’s dereliction of duty at the southern border. 

“The Founding Fathers talked about breach of public trust was sufficient for impeachment, and we intend to go forward. Chairman Mark Green is doing a great job. We’re working together: articles of impeachment [on] January 31st, and we will impeach him after that,” Mccaul said in an interview with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Echoing McCaul’s remarks, Green expressed that Mayorkas has violated federal law by refusing to deport illegal aliens crossing the southern border. “[Mayorkas] has subverted the laws passed by congress, ignoring a coequal branch of government,” Green said. 

“It’s very clear, the law says, ‘Shall detain,’ and Mayorkas has done everything not to detain. In fact, he’s created systems of what he calls, ‘Lawful parole,’ but it’s totally contradicting the Immigration and Nationality Act that was passed by this congress,” Green continued.

The House Homeland Security chairman is leading an impeachment investigation into Mayorkas over what many describe as widespread lawlessness at the southern border. In December alone, Border Patrol encountered 302,000 illegal aliens—the highest number ever recorded in U.S. history and the first time the number has exceeded 300,000. 

“The executive branch executes the laws, congress writes laws,” Green added. “If a cabinet secretary doesn’t believe in those laws, he should run for congress and come over here and change them. He shouldn’t just like a king, do whatever he wants. And that’s basically what Mayorkas has done.” 

If Republicans proceed with such a resolution, Mayorkas would be the second cabinet member to be impeached. The only cabinet member previously impeached was Defense Secretary William Belknap in 1876, over a corruption scandal in the Grant administration.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Leftist AG James Rebuked for Prosecuting Cop in Suspected Drug Dealer’s Death

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com