Grieving Family Hails Alec Baldwin Indictment over Cinematographer’s Death

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Family members and friends of Halyna Hutchins have welcomed the new criminal indictment against infamous, leftist actor Alec Baldwin in connection to the tragic shooting of the cinematographer on the set of the movie Rust.

Gloria Allred, the family’s attorney, issued a statement expressing their desire for accountability in the wake of their family member’s tragic passing.

“Our clients have always sought the truth about what happened on the day that Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed on October 21, 2021,” a statement read, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“They continue to seek the truth in our civil lawsuit for them and they also would like there to be accountability in the criminal justice system,” the statement continued.

The tragic incident unfolded when Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins and director Jour Souza during a movie shoot in 2021. According to reports, Baldwin aimed the gun toward the cinematographer before fatally discharging it.

Baldwin has repeatedly claimed that he did not pull the trigger, but these assertions were contradicted by state prosecutors in New Mexico. They presented an expert witness who testified that the trigger needed to be pulled for the gun to be discharged.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mark Carmack-Altwies initially filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin. However, the charges were dropped after special prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis were appointed, the LA Times reported. Carmack-Altwies recused himself from the case.

The prosecutors clarified that dropping the charges did not absolve Baldwin from potential further criminal charges, stating, “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.”

Allred is leading a civil lawsuit on behalf of Hutchins’ parents, Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych, and her sister Svetlana Zemko. The lawsuit accuses Baldwin and movie producers of battery and negligence. Baldwin has already settled a separate lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ husband and son.

Allred voiced satisfaction with the criminal charges against Baldwin. “The grand jury has decided that there is sufficient evidence to indict Alec Baldwin on the charge of involuntary manslaughter. We are looking forward to the criminal trial which will determine if he should be convicted for the untimely death of Halyna,” the statement added.

Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, both attorneys for Baldwin, stated that they “look forward to” the court proceedings.